Area grocery stores hit with multiple health-code violations

FOOD ESTABLISHMENTS

No violations

Pizza Wheel; 103 N. Buckeye St., Bellevue; Feb. 1, standard inspection — No violations.

Domino’s; 81 E. Main St., Norwalk; Feb. 2, standard inspection — No violations.

Subway; 303 E. Main St., Bellevue; Feb. 2. standard inspection — No violations.

East of Chicago; 56 Main, Greenwich; Feb. 3, standard inspection — No violations.

Huron County Jail; 255 Shady Lane Drive, Norwalk; Feb. 6, standard inspection — No violations.

Country Counter Market; 6 East Main St., North Fairfield; Feb. 7, follow-up inspection — No violations. Inspector’s comments: Previous violations corrected.

Domino’s Pizza; 215 Myrtle Ave., Willard; Feb. 8, standard inspection — No violations.

American Legion Post 292; 185 N. Main St., New London; Feb. 9, standard inspection — No violations.

Brew Pot Cafe; 19 W. Main St., Wakeman; Feb. 9, standard inspection — No violations.

Care Works, Inc.; 18 Old State Road, Norwalk; Feb. 9, standard inspection — No violations.

Eagles; 29 W. Fir St., New London; Feb. 9, standard inspection — No violations.

Higher Grounds by Christie Lane; 1100 Neal Zick Road, Willard; Feb. 10, standard inspection — No violations.

Plymouth Community Center; 48 W. Broadway St., Plymouth; Feb. 10, standard inspection — No violations.

Kenilee Lanes; 14-16 E. Seminary St., Norwalk; Feb. 13, standard inspection — No violations. Inspector’s comments: Cooler was fixed. Thank you!

Pizza Cravin; 64 Benedict Ave., Norwalk; Feb. 13, standard inspection — No violations.

Premiere Theatre; 50 Premiere Drive, Norwalk; Feb. 13, standard inspection — No violations.

East of Chicago Pizza; 10 E. Main St., Wakeman; Feb. 14, standard inspection — No violations.

Sheri’s Coffee House; 27 Whittlesey Ave., Norwalk; Feb. 15, standard inspection — No violations.

Mil’lympic Pool; 800 Monroe St., Bellevue; operator, Firelands Vending; Feb. 16, standard inspection — No violations. Inspector’s comments: Facility is closed. Sanitarian will inspect this summer.

Bassett’s Market; 228 W. Main St., Bellevue; Feb. 21, follow-up inspection — No violations.

East of Chicago; 102 A Yorkshire Place, Bellevue; Feb. 21, follow-up inspection — No violations.

Wendy’s; 426 W. Main St., Bellevue; Feb. 21, follow-up inspection — No violations.

Buckeye Pub & Grub; 71 W. Jefferson St., Norwalk; Feb. 22, standard inspection — No violations.

Borgers USA-MKT C; 400 Industrial Parkway, Norwalk; Feb. 24, standard inspection — No violations.

Mr. Pizza Head; 22 A Main St., Greenwich; Feb. 24, standard inspection — No violations.

New Horizons Baking Company - MKT C; 211 Woodlawn Ave., Norwalk; Feb. 24, standard inspection — No violations.

The Village Pizza Barn; 53 Park Ave., New London; Feb. 24, standard inspection — No violations. Inspector’s comments: At time of inspection, facility was closed. Facility has not been open during normal hours and three attempts were made to visit the facility during normal hours.

Brian Buffet; 101 Plank Road Suite 18, Norwalk; Feb. 27, follow-up inspection — No violations. Inspector’s comments: Cooler that was malfunctioning was now holding temperature at 36 degrees F. Facility may return time/temperature controlled for safety (TCS) foods to the cooler.

Firelands 1847 Tavern and Grille; 21 Mill St., Norwalk; Feb. 27, standard inspection — No violations. Inspector’s comments: Facility is not currently operating. Open date is expected in March.

Uncle Dudley’s Catering; 101 Myrtle Ave. - Rear, Willard; Feb. 27, standard inspection — No violations.

Wakeman Elevator; 16 Hyde St., Wakeman; Feb. 28, standard and complaint inspection — No violations.

Violations

Copper Top Bake Shop; 114 N. Sandusky St., Bellevue; Feb. 1, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Observed improper reheating of food for hot holding. Observed meatballs and pulled beef being cooked in a warming unit. Person in charge placed items on stove to ensure that they reach 165 degrees F or above for 15 seconds before being placed back in the hot holding units; Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — TCS foods were not being held at the proper temperature. Observed pulled beef and meatballs being held under 135 degrees F. Person in charge placed items back on stove to get them to 165 degrees F to be held for hot holding. Sanitarian ensured that items reached 165 degrees F for 15 seconds. To prevent the growth of pathogens, except during preparation, cooking, or cooling, or when time is used as a public health control. TCS food shall be held at 135 degrees F or above, or at 41 degrees F or less.

Emielios Little Italy; 105 Kilbourne St., Bellevue; Feb. 1, standard inspection — Violation: Repeat — There is no test kit available for measuring the concentration of the sanitizer. Observed water logged sanitizer test kit. Order new test strips and ensure that they are not dropped into the sink; Violation: Repeat — Observed bottom of reach-in freezer, reach-in cooler in back to have a significant build-up of crumbs and debris. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept clean. Cleaning frequency shall be increased to prevent the build-up of crumbs on the bottom of reach-in coolers/freezers; Violation: Observed an opening in the back door that would allow pests and rodents to enter the facility. To prevent contamination, outer openings of an FSO or RFE shall be protected against the entry of insects and rodents. Readjust door and frame to ensure that it is tight fitting to prevent the entry of insects and rodents; Violation: Repeat — Observed build-up of flour and debris on floors behind cooling units and by the mixer in back room. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean, and cleaning shall be done during periods when the least amount of food is exposed. Increase cleaning frequency to prevent the build-up of flour and other debris.

J.J.’s Pizza Ltd.; 24 Sandusky St., Plymouth; Feb. 1, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Observed that there was not a separate food prep sink and the the three-compartment sink is not air gapped for this purpose. Hire a registered plumber to install a proper air gap for this sink. Until then, continue to use a colander in the middle compartment of the three-compartment sink; Violation: Observed no service sink or curbed cleaning facility as required. Obtain a mop sink. Inspector’s comments: Overall, person in charge is very knowledgeable about food safety and the facility simply needs an update. There is no mop sink, but facility uses a Swiffer to clean floors, so there is no mop water. There is little trash, and thus no dumpster at facility.

Kentucky Fried Chicken; 103 W. Walton St., Willard; Feb. 1, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Observed a safety razor used to cut open bags of raw chicken in the walk-in cooler. It cannot be taken apart and washed and should not be used for this purpose, as it contaminates newly opened packages of chicken with old chicken bacteria. Corrected at time of inspection — It may only be used to open boxes. I understand the need for a safe storage solution for a refrigerator knife, and thus recommend that a commercial food grade knife with a cover be purchased for this purpose, and if kept in the cooler at all times, it and its case may be cleaned only once a day. Razor was removed from the cooler and replaced with a knife; Violation: Observed boxes of food stored on the floor in the walk-in freezer. Shelving is relatively full, but milk crates can be used to keep foods off of the floor as well. Food shall be protected from contamination by storing the food in a clean, dry location, where it is not exposed to splash, dust, or other contamination, and at least six inches above the floor. Corrected at time of inspection — Boxes were moved off of the floor; Violation: Repeat — Observed that there is a build-up of food debris on the mixer. Observed that there is a build-up of food debris in the chicken hot holding unit. Observed that the shelving/walls in the walk-in cooler appears to have some spots of mold. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept clean. Please clean these areas as often as necessary to keep clean.

McDonald’s; 100 McDonald Drive, Bellevue; Feb. 1, standard inspection — Violation: Repeat — Observed a build-up of debris on shelves in milk cooler by drive thru. Clean shelves; Violation: Repeat — Observed a significant build-up of vanilla mix on floor on reach-in mini cooler by shake machine. Clean up floor of vanilla mix cooler by shake machine; Violation: Repeat — Observed a build-up of salt and grease on top of fry holder. Clean areas around fryers and fry holder; Violation: Repeat — Observed significant build-up of food debris and crumbs on floor underneath center island equipment; Violation: Repeat — Observed a build-up of liquid behind egg machine. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean, and cleaning shall be done during periods when the least amount of food is exposed. Mop up liquid and repair the leaking equipment.

Miller’s Market; 117 Whittlesey St., Norwalk; Feb. 1, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Several deli lunch meats were not date marked in the deli cooler. Deli person in charge identified bologna as being opened just two days ago, and voluntarily threw away the other two items. Date mark all deli meats when they are opened from their original wrappers. Day one starts when the original packaging is removed, followed by six days; Violation: Critical — Several deli meats in the display cooler were still available for use even though their date mark had passed the disposition date. Deli meats were removed from display case, weighed and voluntarily discarded by deli person in charge; Violation: Critical — Two containers of potato salad that had passed their disposition date were observed on a shelf in sales floor area. Containers of potato salad were removed from shelf, and voluntarily discarded by deli person in charge; Violation: Critical — A drawer holding spoons and spatulas in the deli had an accumulation of liquid in it. To prevent contamination, equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch. Deli person in charge removed all of the plastic dishware from the drawer and placed them by the three-compartment sink to be washed, rinsed, and sanitized; Violation: Hand washing sink in deli has a build-up of food residues and debris on it. Keep hand washing sinks clean so they do not re-contaminate hands after washing them. Clean hand sinks as often as necessary to prevent a build-up of dirt and debris; Violation: Wall next to the walk-in milk cooler has a large hole in it, near the base. Floors, floor coverings, walls, wall coverings, and ceilings shall be designed, constructed, and installed so they are smooth and easily cleanable. Repair hole in wall so that it is smooth and easily cleanable, and does not provide harborage for pests; Violation: Observed a build-up of fryer grease on the floor behind the deep fryer. Clean floor behind deep fryer. Grease is an attractant for pests. Clean floors of facility as often as necessary to prevent build-up of food residues.

The Office Bar; 11 Whittlesey Ave., Norwalk; Feb. 1, standard inspection — Violation: Observed exposed insulation on the door of the refrigerator in the basement. Patch door or purchase new equipment so exposed insulation is not over food storage; Violation: Repeat — Observed mildew build-up inside ice machine. Clean inside of ice machine; Violation: Repeat — Observed no hand washing sign in men’s restroom. Provide a hand washing sign for the men’s restroom.

VFW Post 1238; 2001 E. Main St., Bellevue; Feb. 1, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected during inspection — Observed ham from Jan. 31 being held without a date mark. Person in charge placed proper date mark on item; Violation: Repeat — Equipment is not approved by a recognized testing agency. Observed a white, Whirlpool home appliance chest freezer in back room. Food equipment that is acceptable for use in a FSO or RFE shall be approved by a recognized food equipment testing agency. When unit breaks down or is replaced, replace with a commercial grade appliance.

Wendy’s; 114 Walton Blvd., Willard; Feb. 1, standard inspection — Violation: Cleaned and sanitized equipment, utensils, laundered linens, or single-service articles or single-use articles were stored in a prohibited area. Observed single-service items stored in the cabinets underneath the drainage lines of the tea dispensers in the customer area. Corrected at time of inspection — Items were moved to closet. Inspector’s comments: Ice holding unit near the service window does not have an air gap to prevent contamination from backflow. This will be checked upon next inspection and violated if not remedied. Thank you for fixing spray nozzles to be properly air gapped!

The Bellevue Hospital; 1400 W. Main St., Bellevue; Feb. 2, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Observed lettuce, cheese and chicken salad being held above 41 degrees F. Items over 45 degrees F were voluntarily thrown away. Items at 45 degrees F or below were placed into the walk-in to rapidly cool the items. Unit was not turned on all the way, person in charge turned item on to ensure that once foods are placed back into unit, they stay at 41 degrees F or below; Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Ready-to-eat (RTE), TCS food that had been date marked was not properly discarded when required. Observed half a head of cabbage in walk-in cooler that was held past its date mark of Jan. 25. Person in charge voluntarily threw item away.

Hogue’s Supermarket; 855 Kilbourne St., Bellevue; Feb. 2, standard inspection — Violation: Observed a build-up of dirt and debris on walls and ceilings in mop room in back. Clean and wipe down walls and ceilings.

Jimmy’s Backyard BBQ; 201 Milan Ave. Suite E. Norwalk; February 2, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — TCS foods were not cooled using the proper time and temperature parameters. Smoked brisket cooked on Feb. 1 and cooled overnight was observed to be between 44-47 degrees F. Person in charge discarded all brisket during inspection. New cooling methods for meats were discussed with person in charge.

Rupp’s Place; 75 Whittlesey Ave., Norwalk; Feb. 2, standard inspection — Violation: Observed improper storage of food items. Observed a box of potatoes on the floor in the dry storage area, and pop bag boxes stored under the drainage lines of the sink. Potatoes were moved onto a shelf. Pop bag boxes will be rearranged so that they are not underneath unshielded wastewater lines or the water lines shall be shielded so that potential drips will not fall onto foods.

Country Counter Market; 6 East Main St., North Fairfield; Feb. 3, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — TCS foods were not being held at the proper temperature. All TCS foods were moved to cooler that was holding foods at proper temperatures; Violation: Critical — Date-marking policy in walk-in cooler is not clear as to which date TCS foods were prepared. Ensure that the date-marking process utilized clearly indicates the day of preparation or disposal; Violation: Observed no temperature measuring device in the service coolers. Provide thermometers for both coolers to access whether they are keeping adequate temperatures; Violation: One of the service counter coolers was not keeping TCS foods at the proper temperatures at time of inspection. Call to have cooler maintenanced. Do not use cooler before contacting me to re-inspect and verify that the cooler is keeping adequate temperatures; Violation: The surfaces of cutting blocks or boards were severely scratched or scored and could not be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Observed excessively scored cutting board in the kitchen. Resurface or replace cutting board.

Mickey Mart; 47 E. Main St., Greenwich; Feb. 3, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Observed tomato basil soup that was being held in a food warmer at 118 degrees F. Soup was voluntarily discarded. Ensure temperatures are taken of foods with a probe thermometer to ensure equipment is holding them at proper temperatures.

224 Varsity Club, Inc.; 3598 Bullhead Road, Willard; Feb. 7, standard and complaint inspection — Violation: Critical — Observed items in the pizza prep cooler were not maintaining a temperature of 41 degrees F or below. Corrected during inspection — Items found over 45 degrees F were thrown away, items 45 degrees F and below were moved to the walk-in cooler; Violation: Observed single-service articles stored in a box on the floor in the office. Items were moved onto shelving; Violation: Observed a build-up of dirt and debris on the floors throughout the facility. Clean floors more frequently to preclude a build-up of food debris.

Arby’s; 106 E. Walton St., Willard; Feb. 7, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Repeat — TCS foods were not being held at the proper temperature. Observed that many foods in the front prep/reach-in cooler were not keeping temperature. This same cooler had problems last inspection. Corrected at time of inspection — Foods found at or below 45 degrees F were moved to the walk-in cooler to cool back down to 41 degrees F. Foods found at 46 degrees F or above were thrown away. Cooler must be fixed as soon as possible. Inspector’s comments: Observed mop sitting in dirty mop water. When not in active use, mop should be hung to dry over the mop sink. Observed equipment sitting on the food prep sink. This sink is for food prep only. Dirty equipment should be stored in the three-compartment sink when not in use. Facility rejected a delivery this morning because it was delivered too early and was out of refrigeration for over two hours. Thank you! This was the appropriate action to take in this scenario.

Bruno’s Pizzeria; 1037 S. Myrtle Ave., Willard; Feb. 8, standard inspection — Violation: Repeat — Food employee(s) did not have their hair effectively restrained. Obtain hats for employees to wear at all times when food is being prepared; Violation: Repeat — Observed re-use of single-service or single-use articles. Observed that a Styrofoam takeout container is still being used on the cheese scale. This is not acceptable as it cannot be washed. A lightweight commercial food grade container should be used in its place and must be cleaned every four hours because the scale is kept at room temperature and contacts TCS foods. Inspector’s comments: Level 1 training obtained by Brian online. Thanks! Chicken is cooled in a single layer on trays. This is good! Observed that handwashing soap was not stocked at the bathroom sink at time of inspection, but was immediately remedied. Mop was drying, however, mop mount should still be out on the wall above the mop sink as well as plastic board to prevent water from absorbing into the wall as it hangs. Chest freezer lids are still broken. Get these fixed or replace units. Lights still require shielding. Facility is noticeably cleaner than last inspection. No date marking issues this inspection. Thanks!

Discount Drug Mart; 307 W. Walton Ave., Willard; Feb. 8, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Repeat — Observed raw bacon and prock chops stored above trail bologna and smokies in open air cooler. Observed raw sausage stored above hot dogs in another open air cooler. Corrected at time of inspection — Raw foods were moved below RTE foods; Violation: Critical — Repeat — TCS foods were not being held at the proper temperature. Corrected at time of inspection — Items found at 45 degrees F or below were moved to the walk-in cooler to cool back down to 41 degrees F. Items found to be over 45 degrees F were thrown away during inspection; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Facility uses the middle compartment of their three-compartment sink for washing celery for vegetable trays. Any sinks that are designated for vegetable/food prep must be properly air gapped. Hire a registered plumber to install a proper air gap; Violation: Repeat — Observed improper storage of food items. Items should be moved off of the floor. If there is inadequate shelving, crates may be used to keep foods off of the floor.

La Campesina; 117 E. Walton Ave., Willard; Feb. 8, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — TCS foods were not cooled using the proper time and temperature parameters. Corrected at time of inspection — Foods that were out of temperature for fewer than four hours were reheated. Foods that had not cooled in longer than four hours were thrown away. Cool foods in small portions in the walk-in cooler; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Refrigerated, RTE, TCS foods held refrigerated for more than 24 hours were not properly date marked. Corrected at time of inspection — Items were thrown away; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Dishwasher is not dispensing the required concentration of bleach sanitizer. Dishwashing machine must be serviced. Until the machine is fixed, facility must use three-compartment sink to sanitize dishes; Violation: Repeat — Observed several non-commercial containers being used for food storage. Obtain more commercial food containers, (smaller sizes for efficient cooling).

Wired Coffee Bar, LLC; 421 E. Walton St., Willard; Feb. 8, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Food equipment surfaces are not cleaned at the required frequency. Corrected at time of inspection — I saw that there was an extra blender in storage. I would recommend that this be used so that blenders may be rotated for proper sanitization and air drying. Alternately, blenders may be placed in the refrigerator in between every use and then be sanitized on a daily basis as this would maintain the blender at the proper temperature to prevent bacterial growth; Violation: Repeat — Food employee(s) did not have their hair effectively restrained. Obtain hats for employees to wear at all times when preparing beverages. Inspector’s comments: Ensure that ice scoop be placed so that the handle does not contaminate the ice. Employees were keeping cell phones charging on the counter. These are points of contamination for surfaces and hands and should be kept away from the kitchen. Employees were washing hands in the three-compartment sink. This sink is only for dishwashing. Wash hands in the handwashing sink only. Always open bags of single-service items from the bottom so that hands do not contaminate the food contact surface. Microwave is non-commercial grade. When it breaks, it must be replaced with a commercial grade version.

Corner Store Carryout; 2754 Ohio 18 East, Collins; Feb. 9, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Repeat — Observed a sub sandwich and salad prepared by employees in a reach-in cooler with no date mark. Facility may keep foods for six days after day of prep. Employees ID’d sandwich and salad as being prepared on Feb. 6 and placed correct date mark on them; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Sliced tomatoes were observed in a prep cooler dated Feb. 2. To prevent illness, facility may only keep prepared TCS foods for six days after prep. Employees disposed of out of date tomatoes during inspection; Violation: Critical — Handwash sink in food prep area had a bucket of dirty utensils to be washed sitting in it. A hand washing sink may not be used for other purposes. Do not keep dirty utensils in handwash sink. Sink even has a sign that says “handwashing only”; Violation: Observed a household insecticide in food prep area. Household insecticides are not approved for use in licensed food facilities. Remove all containers ASAP. Inspector’s comments: Floors near coffee machine still need to be repaired. Door to kitchen has holes in it and should be repaired.

Eagles; P.O. Box 407, Wakeman; Feb. 9, standard inspection — Violation: The surface of the cutting board at prep cooler in kitchen was severely scratched or scored and could not be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Replace cutting board at prep cooler in kitchen. Once surface has scratches that turn black, it is an indication that it no longer can be effectively washed, rinsed, and sanitized.

Sterk’s Restaurant; 63 U.S. 20, Wakeman; Feb. 9, standard inspection — Violation: Repeat — Facility has a non-commercial grade chest freezer in the kitchen. When chest freezer breaks down or is scheduled to be replaced, replace with a commercial grade model; Violation: Repeat — Several areas of flooring in the food prep and storage areas are chipped or missing and are not smooth and easily cleanable. Owner is in the process of patching up holes in floor throughout facility. Full repairs should be completed within the next few months.

Willard Save-A-Lot; 20 Woodland Ave., Willard; Feb. 10, standard inspection — Violation: There is no test kit available for measuring the concentration of the sanitizer. Observed convenience store test strips to be waterlogged, thus rendered ineffective to test sanitizer levels. Replace waterlogged test strips with new test strips to ensure proper sanitization; Violation: Observed bathroom sinks in back to not reach the required 100 degrees F. The sinks were only at a temperature of 65 degrees F. Ensure that hot water heater is functioning properly to dispense hot water above at least 100 degrees F; Violation: Repeat — Observed no utility sink for mops in convenience store. At least one service sink or one curbed cleaning facility equipped with a floor drain shall be provided and conveniently located. Add a utility sink.

Charlie’s Bar; 54 Benedict Ave., Norwalk; Feb. 13, standard inspection — Violation: Floor in men’s rest-room is in bad repair and is not smooth and easily cleanable. Repair floor so it is smooth and easily cleanable. Holes should be patched, and floor should be resurfaced with a smooth, non-absorbent material.

Flip Flops; 413 Ash St., Willard; Feb. 13, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Repeat — Observed that raw burger was being stored above cheese in the walk-in cooler. Corrected at time of inspection — Beef was moved to the bottom shelf; Violation: Observed boxes of beef and potatoes on the floor in the walk-in cooler. Food should be moved off of the floor and stored on shelving or crates; Violation: Repeat — Observed that the microwave is not commercial grade. Obtain a commercial grade microwave for use in the facility and remove the household microwave; Violation: Observed that the dumpster is not on an approved outdoor surface. Dumpster must be placed onto concrete or asphalt; Violation: Observed that the floor is in need of repair. Observed that the mop sink requires a mop mount to hang mops. Observed that the walk-in has loose wall coverings that are growing mold/mildew behind. The physical facilities shall be maintained in good repair. Make above repairs to the facility for licensure.

Moose; P.O. Box 269, Willard; Feb. 13, standard inspection — Violation: Observed dented cans in the dry storage can rack. Corrected at time of inspection — Cans dented severely on top, bottom, or side seams must be removed from service and thrown away or returned for credit. Segregate dented cans in a location below other foods so that if they were to leak they would not leak onto foods. Cans were opened and thrown away; Violation: Observed that the food shelf in the walk-in cooler is rusting and cannot be kept clean. Observed that the ceiling above the stoves was peeling. Observed that one of the lids to the dumpster is missing. The physical facilities shall be maintained in good repair. Get a new shelf in the walk-in cooler. Repair or replace this part of the ceiling. Replace the dumpster lid.

Mr. Pizza Head; 10 S. Main St., New London; Feb. 13, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected during inspection — Observed two packages of shredded lettuce that were opened and not date marked. Person in charge date marked shredded lettuce.

Pizza House; 2 S. Main St., New London; Feb. 13, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Observed container of coleslaw with no date mark. Coleslaw was discarded by person in charge; Violation: Repeat — The surfaces of cutting blocks or boards were severely scratched or scored and could not be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Flip, replace, or resurface cutting surfaces; Violation: Repeat — Observed a build-up of dirt and debris on racks above sauce containers; build-up of food splatter near hand washing sink as well as prep table; excessive flour on floor near prep area; mold on racks in walk-in cooler. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean, and cleaning shall be done during periods when the least amount of food is exposed. Clean facility.

Taco Rico; 18 Myrtle Ave., Willard; Feb. 13, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Repeat — There was no person in charge present in the food facility during inspection. Obtain Level 2 training for one person and Level 1 trainings for enough staff such that there will be someone with a Level 1 training or above at all times; Violation: Observed no supply of hand cleaning liquid, powder or bar soap at the handwashing sink(s). Corrected at time of inspection — Soap dispensers at kitchen handwashing sink and men’s bathroom handwashing sink were refilled. Inspector’s comments: Observed that the new sanitizer test strips were the wrong type, which the person in charge pointed out to me. Obtain chlorine test strips as soon as possible. Observed equipment drying on the veg sink drainboard. Equipment should not be stored in or on this sink.

Friendship Food Store; 64 East Main St., Wakeman; Feb. 14, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Frozen pizzas in reach-in freezer were observed to not have any protective coverings over them. Keep all frozen pizzas covered while in storage; Violation: Critical — Ham and roast beef in the deli cooler were not date marked. All other lunch meats that had been opened within the last few days were properly date marked. Ensure that all deli meats are date marked when their original packages are opened. Facility has six days to use the meats after their original packages are cut open; Violation: Critical — Observed a build-up of pink mold on the inside of the ice dispenser for the fountain pop machine. Clean out ice dispenser as often as necessary to keep it clean and sanitary. This surface touches ice which is considered a food; Violation: A food packaged in the facility did not contain a label. Donuts available near the coffee machines had been packaged within the facility and did not have an ingredient label on them or a sign containing ingredients in the same area. Any foods that are re-packaged for sale within the facility shall have the ingredient label on the package or nearby so customers can access it; Violation: Observed a build-up of dirt and debris behind counters where coffee and cappuccino machines are located. Clean area behind counter where coffee machine is. Clean this area as often as necessary to prevent a build-up of dirt and debris.

Subway-Wakeman Shell Station; 52 W. Main St., Wakeman; Feb. 14, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Observed a build-up of mold and mildew on the inside of the ice dispenser on the fountain pop machine. Clean ice dispenser as often as necessary to prevent a build-up of mold or mildew. Clean pop machine immediately to remove mold and mildew build-up in ice dispenser; Violation: Donuts re-packaged in the facility did not have an ingredient label on their packaging. Any foods that are re-packaged for sale within the facility shall have an ingredient label on package itself or have an ingredient list nearby for customers to access.

Teen Challenge of the Firelands; 725 Wessor Ave., Willard; Feb. 14, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Observed foods that are from an unapproved source. Soup was made at the home of a volunteer and brought into the facility and heated for service. Food shall be obtained from sources that comply with law. Except in certain cases, food prepared in a private home may not be used or offered for human consumption in a food service operation or retail food establishment. By the time that I realized that soup being served was brought from home, lunch was already over. In future, food may not be brought from anyone’s home for service in the operation. If volunteers want to help, they may donate funds for facility to buy ingredients for themselves and produce food onsite. I understand that this is a non-profit facility, however, it is a licensed food facility and must follow the same rules that are enforced in all other licensed food facilities; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Observed that there was a raw chicken dish placed on a shelf above RTE food in the walk-in cooler. Corrected at time of inspection — Chicken dish was placed there by a new staff member. Please reinforce drip order and proper segregation with staff and perhaps implement a labeling system within the walk-in cooler to indicate this; Violation: Critical — Observed an opened bag of shredded mozzarella cheese dated Jan. 25, as well an unopened bag with the same date. When asked, employee said that this was the delivery date, not the open date. Bag was opened on Feb. 11, and staff re-dated product for disposal on Feb. 17. Corrected at time of inspection — Mozzarella is one of few cheeses that does require a seven-day total date mark after being opened. Cheese was re-dated during inspection; Violation: Critical — Observed improper packaging of food using reduced oxygen packaging without a variance. Facility was jarring tomato sauce, red salsa, green salsa, and pickled beets from fresh on site. This would be permitted if approved by the Ohio Department of Health. Corrected at time of inspection — Facility insisted on keeping canned tomato sauce because of how much time and effort was put into making it. Ohio Department of Agriculture was contacted to determine whether any product could be sent home for personal use by staff or whether all product had to be voluntarily destructed on site outright. All products containing vegetables other than tomatoes were voluntarily destructed by opening and pouring contents into the dumpster as these pose a high risk. Tomato sauce made with only tomatoes, salt, and sugar were deemed a somewhat lower risk than other vegetables because they are more acidic. While it was within the department’s authority to require these items to be thrown away at the time of inspection, they were permitted to be “kept”, but are to taken home for personal use only, not served at the facility. This is not in any way a guarantee of the safety of the contents and does not represent an approval from the health department. These canned goods still pose a risk assumed by the personal consumer, just as does any home canning. Facility must halt all canning until a variance is obtained for this activity, and until such time, any canned products found on site will be destroyed without question. As a licensed facility, Teen Challenge is held to the same rules as all other licensed facilities, and by the nature of licensure is required to be aware of all laws regarding safety. Inspector’s comments: Facility has fixed all facility violations from last inspection. Thank you!

Willard Senior Center; 318 Laurel St. E., Willard; Feb. 14, standard inspection — Violation: Outdoor refuse storage surface is not properly constructed and sloped to drain. Move dumpster onto either a concrete or asphalt surface. Inspector’s comments: Thank you for fixing air break to be air gap! One sprayer was found without a label and was labeled during inspection.

Community Market; 262 Sandusky St., Plymouth; Feb. 15, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Observed raw eggs stored above sour cream containers in the dairy walk-in cooler. There were only a few cartons, and when person in charge was asked about them, he explained that this was not their normal storage place. They were being kept there as some of the eggs had broken until they could be thrown away. Corrected at time of inspection — Eggs were moved to the bottom shelf as should any foods that are damaged and waiting to be returned; Violation: Critical — Observed that rotisserie chickens in the deli open air cooler were not maintaining 41 degrees F or below. Corrected at time of inspection — Items that were placed into the unit fewer than four hours ago were moved or reheated. Items that were out of temperature for longer than four hours or above 45 degrees for an indefinite period of time were thrown away; Violation: Critical — Observed a number of RTE, TCS foods held refrigerated for more than 24 hours that were not properly date marked. Corrected at time of inspection — Any items past their date marking period were thrown away. Any that were improperly date marked but were still within the date marking period were kept but re-dated; Violation: Critical — Observed that food prep sink is only air broken, not air gapped; three-compartment sink nozzle in the deli could hang below the flood level rim of the sink. Proper air gap was installed during inspection by cutting off sink pipe above the level of the catch funnel. Sink spray nozzles would require an expensive backflow device, so it it likely more practical to simply air gap them; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Observed no air gap or approved backflow prevention device on the plumbing system. Observed that the bulk water machines, coffee machine and cappuccino machine all need ASSE 1022 backflow devices installed on the inlet pipes. Obtain and have a registered plumber install the required backflow preventers; Violation: Observed boxes of single-service items and potatoes on the floor in the deli. Corrected at time of inspection — Items were moved off of the floor. Food should be kept off of the floor on shelving or even milk crates; Violation: Observed that the handwashing sink in the produce section did not have the hot water valve turned on. Fix the sink so that the water can reach 100 degrees F. Inspector’s comments: Whenever not in active use, sanitizer rags should be kept in sanitizer bucket. Buy a new ambient air thermometer for use in the hot holding unit. None of the thin tipped thermometers are working. Obtain new batteries for all digital thermometers. Walk-in cooler air gap was fixed. Thank you! Make sure to remove dented cans from service and place below any foods while waiting to return for credit. Thank you for fixing the open air deli island and placing items in a single layer! Labeled a spray bottle of chemicals, as well as some bulk foods in the deli and bakery area. There is a light out in the walk-in dairy cooler. Please caulk around the sinks in the deli area.

J.J.’s Pizza Ltd.; 24 Sandusky St., Plymouth; Feb. 15, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Repeat — Observed that there was not a separate food prep sink and the the three-compartment sink is not air gapped for this purpose. Hire a registered plumber to install a proper air gap for this sink. Until then, continue to use a colander in the middle compartment of the three-compartment sink; Violation: Repeat — Observed no service sink or curbed cleaning facility as required. Obtain a mop sink. Inspector’s comments: Same as last time. Good job! We’ll work on the air gap and discuss the mop sink situation at the Health Department.

Smith’s Country Counter of Norwalk, Inc.; 3675 Lehigh Road, Norwalk; Feb. 15, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Several items in the reach-in cooler did not have date marks on them. Employees identified products as being opened within the last seven days and placed an appropriate date mark.

Bassett’s Market; 228 W. Main St., Bellevue; Feb. 16, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected during inspection — The person in charge was unable to demonstrate proper knowledge of food safety and prevention. Sanitarian spoke with person in charge to ensure that the critical violations do not occur again; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Observed food that was not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. Arrange items in meat display coolers so that anything that is RTE or fully cooked is above any raw foods; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected during inspection — TCS foods were not being held at the proper temperature. Item was thrown away; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected during inspection — Observed various brands of cheese being held in a display cooler above 41 degrees F. Any item above 45 degrees F was thrown away; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected during inspection — Observed various cheeses being held without a date mark in the deli cooler. Person in charge placed a date mark on all cheeses without dates; Violation: Repeat — Observed unshielded light bulbs in one of the meat walk-in coolers. Place plastic shields and end caps to prevent the glass from entering into food it they break.

Mercy Willard Hospital: 1100 Neal Zick Road, Willard; Feb. 16, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Observed tomato soup in the mini fridge that was measuring 92 degrees F even though it was placed into refrigeration at 9 a.m. (now 11:30 a.m.). Corrected at time of inspection — Soup was thrown away; Violation: Critical — Observed that multiple coolers were not properly maintaining temperatures of TCS food. All items found to be 45 degrees F or below were allowed to be kept and moved to the walk-in cooler for cooling back down. Any items found to be above 45 degrees F were thrown away. All coolers must be serviced; Violation: Critical — Observed that the cappuccino and coffee machines in the consumer area did not have proper backflows installed at the inlet pipe of the machines. Obtain and have a registered plumber install ASSE 1022 backflow devices on the inlet pipes of each machine; Violation: Observed that handwashing sink by the dishwashing area of the facility was not reaching the required temperature for effective handwashing. Address plumbing issues that are causing this sink to lack hot water.

Schild’s IGA; 171 Milan Ave., Norwalk; Feb. 16, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Observed a box of pork shanks and two trays of pork bellies in the walk-in freezer that were uncovered and exposed to ice build-up. Cover all foods in storage to prevent contamination; Violation: Critical — Observed several knives in the meat room to have dried pieces of meat at the base of the blade. Sanitarian removed knives from knife rack and placed on three-compartment sink. Instructed meat room employee to wash, rinse, sanitize knives before use; Violation: Observed top of knife rack in meat room to have a build-up of meat residues, nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment shall be cleaned at a frequency necessary to preclude accumulation of soil residues. Instructed employee to wash top of knife rack to remove soils.

Wil-Ply-New VFW Post 3430; 19 Woodland Ave., Willard; Feb. 16, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — There was no person in charge present in the food facility during inspection. Obtain a Level 1 training for one employee and a Level 2 for the other; Violation: Critical — Observed no backflow prevention device installed on the mop sink faucet with attached hose. Obtain an ASSE 1011 for the mop sink to be attached between the faucet and the hose attachment. It can be easily screwed into place without the help of a plumber.

American Legion Post 706; 523 Ohio 162 E., North Fairfield; Feb. 17, standard inspection — Violation: Repeat — Observed no handwashing sign posted at handwashing sink used by employees in the men’s restroom. Provide handwashing sign; Violation: The light intensity in the walk-in refrigerator, dry food storage area, or other area during cleaning was less then ten foot candles. Lightbulb was missing in dry storage area. Replace lightbulb in dry storage room; Violation: Repeat — Observed a build-up of mildew in counter to the right of stove. Clean counter space.

East of Chicago; 318 W. Walton Ave., Willard; Feb. 17, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Repeat — TCS foods were not being held at the proper temperature. Corrected at time of inspection — Items in prep cooler tops were moved from the bottom (keeping temperature) less than four hours ago, so they were coverd with Saran Wrap and moved to the walk-in to cool back down. Items in the salad bar were placed there this morning (over four hours ago) and so items found at 41 degrees or below were allowed to remain in the unit. Items found 42-45 degrees F were kept but moved to the walk-in cooler. Items found greater than 45 degrees F were thrown away; Violation: Critical — Refrigerated, RTE, TCS foods held refrigerated for more than 24 hours were not properly date marked. Corrected at time of inspection — Meatballs were thrown away. Procedure was corrected.

Fu Sing Restaurant; 111 Blossom Center Blvd., Willard; Feb. 17, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Repeat — Observed raw meats, including raw chicken, being stored above RTE foods in the prep cooler. Corrected at time of inspection — RTE foods were moved from underneath the raw chicken to the other prep cooler; Violation: Critical — Repeat — TCS foods were not being held at the proper temperature. Corrected at time of inspection — Egg rolls were moved to the walk-in cooler to cool back down. Cooler must either be fixed or never used for TCS foods. Non-dairy beverages and non-refrigerated sauces may still be kept in this cooler if it is not fixed; Violation: Repeat — Observed old tin cans being used to store foods like celery. Obtain commercial food grade food containers to replace these and any other non-commercial or non-food grade equipment; Violation: Repeat — Observed no service sink or curbed cleaning facility as required. Facility is currently using the sewer or storm drain just outside in the back alley. Obtain a mop sink; Violation: Repeat — Observed a build-up of dirt and debris on many surfaces of the facility. Please clean the handwashing sink as it is one of the most important places to keep clean. Facility needs some general cleaning. Inspector’s comments: Veg prep sink was air gapped. Thank you! Observed no foods stored on the floor. Thank you! Most of the issues in the walk-in cooler were resolved because items storage was rearranged. Thank you!

Casa Fiesta; 344 Milan Ave., Norwalk; Feb. 21, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Observed items in a prep cooler in the food prep area without date marks. Employees were able to identify when each item was cooked and placed an appropriate date sticker on each container. Spoke with person in charge and emphasized the importance of date marking each cooked item if it will be held for longer than 24 hours; Violation: Critical — Observed two knives hanging from a magnetic strip that had dried food residue on them. Knives were run through the automatic dishwasher during inspection and placed back on the magnetic strip; Violation: Observed two tires without rims in them collecting stagnant water in the dumpster area of the parking lot. There is also a significant amount of solid waste collecting in the area just outside of the parking lot in the back of premises. Litter should be removed.

Missler’s IGA; 121 Blossom Center Blvd., Willard; Feb. 21, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Repeat — Observed raw bacon over bologna in the walk-in meat cooler, and raw sausage stored above raw eggs in the breakfast open air cooler. Corrected at time of inspection — Items were rearranged into proper drip order; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Observed improper reheating of food for hot holding. Corrected at time of inspection — Rotisserie chickens were thrown away. Chickens in the unit were not being reheated for immediate service, but were being warmed for more easy deboning of the chicken. I recommend that the chickens be deboned at the end of the day they are cooked while they are still warm; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Observed that the deli case was not maintaining temperature on the left side. Observed that the corner of the dairy open air cooler where milk is stored was not maintaining temperature. Observed that the mini open air yogurt cooler was not maintaining temperature. Corrected at time of inspection — Because items were all found to be 45 degrees F or below, they were allowed to be kept, but moved to the walk-in coolers to cool back down. These coolers should be serviced; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Refrigerated, RTE, TCS foods held refrigerated for more than 24 hours were not properly date marked. Corrected at time of inspection — All items were thrown away; Violation: Repeat — Observed improper storage of food items. Items should be moved onto shelves or crates to keep items off of the floor; Violation: Beef grinder is not ever being sanitized on the inside surfaces. Since the grinder is kept at refrigeration temperatures, it must be cleaned and sanitized daily; Violation: Repeat — Observed light bulbs or heat lamp that were not properly shielded or coated where required. Obtain and install light covers for these lights; Violation: Observed three cans of insecticide in the deli and bakery. Although they were sprays meant for use in a commercial facility, they are still not permitted to be used by non-commercial sprayers in the facility and should not be kept onsite. Corrected at time of inspection — Insecticides were set aside to be taken home. Inspector’s comments: Thank you for moving dumpster onto asphalt surface! Deli could use a general cleaning around the shelves and floors.

Norwalk Golf Properties, Inc.; 2406 New State Road, Norwalk; Feb. 22, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Observed raw chicken wings that were above RTE foods in the reach-in cooler in the food prep area. Wings were moved to the bottom shelf of the cooler during inspection.

Pepperidge Farm Cafeteria; 3320 Ohio 103 E., Willard; Feb. 22, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Observed raw eggs stored in a cold holding drawer above a drawer containing bread. Corrected at time of inspection — Items were moved into proper drip order; Violation: Critical — Observed that BBQ pork on the hot holding line was 122 degrees F. Corrected at time of inspection — BBQ pork was reheated to 165 degrees F for service. Hot holding unit needs servicing, but the thick foods should be kept in the middle; Violation: Critical — Observed that ice machine needs an ASSE 1022 backflow, and dish spray nozzle hangs below the flood level rim of the sink. Obtain ASSE 1022 backflows and install on any machines that automatically intake water from the drinking water system. The length of the spray nozzle hose must be shortened so that it hangs above the flood level rim of the sink; Violation: There is no test kit available for measuring the concentration of the sanitizer. Obtain chlorine test strips for use with the mechanical dishwasher. Inspector’s comments: Please clean can opener more frequently. Labeled a bulk container of flour during inspection. When not in active use, mop should be hung to dry.

Pizza Zone; 101 S. Myrtle Ave., Willard; Feb. 22, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Observed raw eggs stored above RTE foods in the reach-in cooler. Corrected at time of inspection — Eggs were moved to the bottom shelf of the cooler; Violation: Critical — Observed that some items bore no date mark but had been opened more than 24 hours ago. Observed some items were past their written date marking periods. All items found outside of date mark were thrown away. Any items found without a label but that were within date marking period were dated accordingly; Violation: There is no test kit available for measuring the concentration of the sanitizer. Obtain and use chlorine test strips. Concentration should be 50-100 PPM; Violation: Outdoor refuse storage surface is not properly constructed and sloped to drain. The dumpster outside is on grass and gravel. Dumpster must be placed onto a concrete or asphalt surface.

Willard Country Kitchen; 429 E. Walton St., Willard; Feb. 22, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Observed several items in the salad bar were not measuring 41 degrees F or below. Corrected at time of inspection — Because the facility had temperature logs for items showing they were below 41 degrees F within the past four hours, they were kept, but moved to the walk-in cooler to cool back down to 41 degrees F; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Observed that beef and corned beef in the cold drawers were not date labeled. Corrected at time of inspection — Items that were not date marked, if still within the date marking period were dated and kept. Items out of date marking period were thrown away; Violation: Critical — Observed that ice machine had a build-up of mildew on the inside lip. Observed tha the can opener had a build-up of food debris on the blade. Corrected at time of inspection — Both the ice machine and can opener were cleaned during the inspecton — Violation: Critical — Observed that ice machine and ice holding unit both have air breaks, not air gaps. Drain pipes must be cut above the top of the flood level rim of the catch drains; Violation: Observed that water lines above the dry storage area were leaking condensate onto the canned items. Shield these lines so that they cannot drip water onto food below; Violation: Repeat — Observed a layer of food debris on most surfaces. Facility needs a deep cleaning and then a regular cleaning schedule to maintain it clean. Pay special attention to keeping the handwashing sink clean as this is a very important area. Inspector’s comments: Observed mops hanging upside down and dirty water can leak down the handle. Install mop hanging mounts so that they can be hung to dry without contaminating the area. Replace light in the vent hood. Replace cover for the tube lights over the microwave. Obtain more commercial grade containers.

Brass Pelican; 13 Holiday Lake Lane, Willard; Feb. 23, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Observed that items in the left prep cooler were not keeping temperature. Because items were in cooler for less than four hours, they were moved back to another unit to cool down to 41 degrees F or below; Violation: Critical — Observed the food prep sink was not properly air gapped, only air broken. The ice holding unit at the bar was air broken, not air gapped. Food prep sink extension piece was unscrewed to create a proper air gap. Ice holding unit drain pipe must be raised above the level of the catch basin; Violation: Critical — Observed the mop sink has an extending faucet that could hang below the flood level rim of the sink. Observed the tea machine does not have the required backflow device. Obtain an ASSE 1011 backflow device to be screwed onto the mop faucet. Obtain an ASSE 1022 backflow device to be connected to the inlet pipe of the tea machine; Violation: Observed several boxes of single-service items stored on the floor of the dry storage closet. Corrected at time of inspection — All items were moved onto the shelving: Violation: Repeat — Observed lights above the main food prep area that had the light cover tubes but no endcaps. Obtain and install light tube end caps to prevent shards of broken glass to fall out of the end of the tube in the event of a breakage.

D & D Smith Winery LLC; 401 W. Main St., Norwalk; Feb. 23, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — A bag of cooked spaghetti was in the reach-in cooler without a date mark on it. Person in charge identified spaghetti as being from last Friday. Person in charge was instructed that today would be the last day the spaghetti can be used; Violation: Critical — Meatballs were in the reach-in cooler, dated Feb. 2. Taco meat was also in the cooler dated Feb. 16. Ensure that any TCS foods that are prepared within the facility or foods that are opened from their original containers within the facility are consumed, sold, or disposed of within seven days; Violation: Repeat — Facility has a household microwave. Facility can keep non-commercial microwave until it breaks down or is scheduled to be replaced, at which time a commercial grade unit must be purchased.

Havana Tavern; 176 Gregory Road, Willard; Feb. 23, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Repeat — Observed raw eggs stored above RTE foods in the walk-in cooler. Corrected at time of inspection — Eggs were moved to the bottom of the back reach-in cooler. Ensure that raw foods are always stored below RTE foods; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Refrigerated, RTE, TCS foods held refrigerated for more than 24 hours were not properly date marked. Go over date marking with employees to ensure that items are date marked as required and removed from service; Violation: Food employee(s) did not have their hair effectively restrained. Obtain hats or hairnets for all employees to prevent contamination; Violation: Observed food stored in an unapproved location. Observed water on the outside of the condensate line of the walk-in cooler was dripping onto produce items. Corrected at time of inspection — Items were moved from underneath the condensate line. Shield the line to prevent drips from contacting foods; Violation: Repeat — Observed crock pot, and microwave and refrigerators that are not commercial grade and must be replaced with commercial grade when they stop working. Remove crock pot and use a commercial roaster in its place; Violation: Repeat — Observed no service sink or curbed cleaning facility as required. Health Department will determine for next inspection what will be required to fix this problem; Violation: Repeat — Observed cracks and crevices between flooring joints and edges that are not smooth and easily cleanable. Seal joints between flooring. Inspector’s comments: Many improvements since last inspection. Thank you!

Pizza Brothers; 170 Milan Ave., Norwalk; Feb. 23, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — A container of penne pasta dated Feb. 14 was observed in the walk-in cooler. Employee discarded pasta that was past its disposition date during inspection; Violation: The surface of the cutting board at the front desk is severely scratched and scored and can no longer be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Replace cutting board at front desk where pizzas are cut so that the surface can be properly washed, rinsed, and sanitized; Violation: Observed a build-up of debris and food residue underneath the wire racks for the canned goods storage and dry storage. Sweep underneath wire racks to remove food residue. Crumbs and other debris can attract pests.

Rupp’s Place; 75 Whittlesey Ave., Norwalk; Feb. 23, standard inspection — Violation: Repeat — Observed improper storage of food items. Observed that drink boxes are still stored underneath the drainage lines of the bar’s three-compartment sink. Food shall be protected from contamination by storing the food in a clean, dry location, where it is not exposed to splash, dust, or other contamination, and at least six inches above the floor. Rearrange these items or shield the wastewater lines above the boxes.

Dynasty Lanes; 3105 Ohio 103 East, Willard; Feb. 24, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — There was no person in charge present in the food facility during inspection. Obtain a Level 1 training for enough employees that there is always someone at all times of operation of the kitchen that has Level 1 or Level 2 training; Violation: Critical — Repeat — TCS foods were not being held at the proper temperature. Repair larger prep cooler as soon as possible; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Observed the air gap between a plumbing fixture and a piece of equipment that was not sufficient to prevent back siphonage of contaminated water. Observed the dish washing spray sink does not have the air gap required for food prep; the nozzle of the sprayer is still hanging below the flood level rim of the sink; the ice holding unit behind the bar is not air gapped. Hire a registered plumber to install an air gap below the middle compartment of the three-compartment sink. A new nozzle hose is on order; Violation: Critical — Observed that a long hose is attached to mop sink spigot without a backflow prevention device. Obtain and screw on an ASSE 1011 backflow device to the mop sink just above the hose line so that any dirty water cannot backflow into the drinking water system; Violation: Observed that facility uses bleach to sanitize surfaces, but has a quaternary ammonia sanitizer test kit. Obtain a chlorine test kit; Violation: Observed that dumpster is placed on a gravel surface. Dumpster must be placed on asphalt or concrete surface. Inspector’s comments: Despite a phone call to Gochenour Meats last inspection, the ham in the back cooler was labeled as sell by March 9. Today is Feb. 24, so even if meat was cut today, the latest it could be kept would be March 2. I will again follow up with Gochenour Meats, this time reporting a formal complaint to Crawford County to follow up so that my facilities that obtain meat orders from the grocery are able to track the original date of cutting (as staff at Gochenour Meats informed me that meats are not always opened originally for orders such as this).

Eagles; 151 Cline St., Norwalk; Feb. 24, standard inspection — Violation: Repeat — Facility has a household microwave behind the bar and a household refrigerator in storage room behind bar. When these pieces of equipment break down or are scheduled to be replaced, replace with commercial grade models.

Elk’s; 2949 U.S. 250 S., Norwalk; Feb. 24, standard inspection — Violation: Observed a significant build-up of grease behind grill in food prep area. Clean area behind grill as soon as possible. Grease build-up can easily attract pests to the facility.

MTD Products Midwest; 979 S. Conwell Ave., Willard; Feb. 24, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Observed that all items kept in the open air grab and go wrap and salad cooler were all above 45 degrees F. Corrected at time of inspection — All items were thrown away. Person in charge says that unit has been worked on twice since last inspection and that the first fix caused foods to freeze, and the second has obviously gone too far in the other direction. Person in charge will likely stop using unit altogether; Violation: Critical — Food items were not properly date marked. Corrected at time of inspection — Chicken was thrown away. Meatloaf was re-dated to account for day it was cooked and the days it has spent thawed; Violation: Critical — Observed the mop sink has a hose attached that can hang below the flood level rim of the sink, which requires a backflow device. Obtain an ASSE 1011 and screw onto spout before the hose. Otherwise, detach hose or cut above the flood level rim of the sink; Violation: Repeat — Observed the open air cooler is still not able to keep temperature; there are still three light bulbs out in the vent hood; the mop sink needs a mop mount hung on the wall above so that mops can be effectively dried; there is still a light out in the reach-in Coke (milk) cooler. Make above corrections; Violation: Observed that single-service items stored beneath the steam tables had water leaked onto them from the steam table. Items that were already contaminated were thrown away. Other items should be moved to the adjacent cabinets that do not have steam tables. Inspector’s comments: Thank you for fixing the air gap in the vegetable prep sink!

New London Lanes; 136 W. Main St., New London; Feb. 24, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected during inspection — Neither the prep cooler nor the standing refrigerator were holding foods at adequate temperature. Person in charge discarded unfit food products.

Elk’s; 209 Dale Ave., Willard; Feb. 27, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Repeat — Observed several items outside of the date marking period and cooked potatoes without one in the walk-in cooler. Corrected at time of inspection — All items outside of the date marking period were thrown away; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Observed the middle compartment of the three-compartment sink is still not air gapped for food prep. Sink should be air gapped; Violation: Repeat — Observed crock pots are being stored in the kitchen for use. Old food containers are used to store foods. All equipment must be commercial food-grade. Remove crock pots from the facility and use commercial roasters instead. Over time, continue to purchase more commercial grade food containers. Inspector’s comments: Observed cooked baked potatoes wrapped in foil in the walk-in cooler. The foil prevents proper cooling. After potatoes are cooked, please remove the foil and place them in a single layer on a tray to cool efficiently.

Uncle Dudley’s Restaurant; 21 E. Maple St., Willard; Feb. 27, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Repeat — Observed cheesecake in the pie cooler measuring 46 degrees F. Corrected at time of inspection — Because cheesecake was just moved to this unit, it was kept and moved to the reach-in cooler to cool back down; Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection —Observed gravy in the reach-in cooler dated Feb. 20. Today is Feb. 27. Food needed to be thrown away by Feb. 26 for a total of seven days. Corrected at time of inspection — Gravy was thrown away; Violation: Observed boxes of single-service items stored on the floor of the dry storage room. Single-service items may not be kept on the floor. Facility should obtain a layer of crates to be placed in this storage room so that items may be kept off of the floor. Inspector’s comments: Facility in general was much improved. Thank you for addressing all these issues!

SCHOOLS

No Violations

Haas Gym; 1 Flashes Drive, Willard; Feb. 1, standard inspection — No violations. Inspector’s comments: At time of inspection, facility was closed. Thank you for installing paper towel and soap dispensers!

Norwalk Catholic School Cafeteria; 31 Milan Ave., Norwalk; Feb. 1, standard inspection — No violations.

Willard City School K-12; 1 Flashes Ave., Willard; Feb. 1, standard inspection — No violations. Inspector’s comments: Thank you! Staff was very helpful and knowledgeable!

League Street School; 16 E. League St., Norwalk; Feb. 7, standard inspection — No violations.

Maplehurst School; 195 St. Mary’s St., Norwalk; Feb. 7 standard inspection — No violations.

Pleasant Street School; 16 S. Pleasant St., Norwalk; Feb. 7, standard inspection — No violations.

South Central Elementary/Junior High; 3291 Greenwich Angling Road, Greenwich; Feb. 7, standard inspection — No violations.

St. Francis Xavier School; 25 W. Perry St., Willard; Feb. 10, standard inspection — No violations.

Western Reserve Elementary School; 3851 U.S. 20, Collins; Feb. 15, standard inspection — No violations.

Western Reserve High School; 3841 U.S. 20, Collins; Feb. 15, standard inspection — No violations.

Norwalk High School; 350 Shady Lane Drive, Norwalk; Feb. 22, standard inspection — No violations.

Norwalk Middle School; 64 Christie Ave., Norwalk; Feb. 22, standard inspection — No violations.

Violations

Willard Athletic Boosters Concession; 1 Flashes Drive, Willard; Feb. 1, standard inspection — Violation: Repeat — A thermometer capable of accurately measuring the temperature of thin foods was not available. Obtain a thin-tipped thermometer.

South Central High School; 3305 Greenwich Angling Road, Greenwich; Feb. 7, standard inspection — Violation: Walk-in cooler had an air temp of 46 degrees F and some foods were between 43-47 degrees F. TCS foods at 45 degrees F and less were moved to milk cooler. TCS food over 45 degrees F was discarded. Facility should have maintenance performed on cooler as soon as possible. Until then, TCS foods should not be stored in cooler.

Norwalk High School’s Concession; 350 Shady Lane Drive, Norwalk; Feb. 22, standard inspection — Violation: Popcorn machine has a build-up of grease on the outside of the kettle, and the inside has not been cleaned out since its last use. Popcorn machines do not prepare TCS foods, but should be cleaned at least once every 24 hours they are in use. Wipe down outside of popcorn kettle to remove grease build-up and clean out inside of kettle. Ensure this is being done every 24 hours the machine is in use.