Avoid these hazards this Memorial Day

While taking time to remember those who have sacrificed their lives serving in the armed forces, many Huron County residents will also be participating in outdoor activities, backyard barbecues and enjoying family and friends. HCPH is encouraging the public to follow these simple safety tips when celebrating this weekend.

Cookouts

Many cookouts will be happening all throughout the county as families get together to celebrate Memorial Day. One of the most important things to remember when preparing food is to keep cold food cold and hot food hot. This will help prevent bacteria from multiplying and potentially ruining the fun weekend activities. Remember these food safety tips when grilling out this Memorial Day and all summer long:

• Keep meat and poultry refrigerated until you’re ready to cook. That means if you’re grilling for a large group, put any uncooked burgers or chicken that doesn’t fit on the grill the first round, back in the refrigerator until you’re ready for them.

• Cook meat thoroughly to destroy harmful bacteria.

o Burgers, hot dogs, and other ground meats – cook to an internal temperature of 160°F

o Beef, pork, lamb, and veal — cook to an internal temperature of 145°F

o Chicken and other poultry — cook to an internal temperature of 165°F

• Keep cooked meats hot by setting them on the side of the grill rack. Meat and poultry should be served at 140°F or warmer.

• When serving food, do not put cooked meat back on the same platter that held the raw meat or poultry. Use a clean dish.

• In hot weather (90°F+), food should not sit out for more than an hour. Consider using a cooler for your colder items. Keep cold foods out of direct sunlight or put back in the fridge or cooler after eating.

For more information about food safety, visit www.HuronCoHealth.com/Summer-FoodSafety.

Outdoor Safety

The weather can be unpredictable, but if your Memorial Day celebrations keep you outdoors, taking some simple safety measures can keep you and your family safe while having fun.

• Protect yourself from the sun. Ultraviolet (UV) rays can cause skin damage in as little as 15 minutes. Make sure you apply sunscreen with at least SPF 15 before going outside, even if it is cloudy. Reapply sunscreen every few hours or after swimming, sweating, or toweling off.

• Beat the Heat. On extremely hot days, do not wait until you are thirsty; Drink plenty of fluids. Also, be sure to wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing, and check in on those that might not handle the heat well, like children and older adults.

• Protect yourself from bug bites. While outdoors remember to wear insect repellent. Apply insect repellent over top of sunscreen, and reapply whenever reapplying sunscreen. Preventing mosquito and other bug bites can prevent the spread of many diseases.

Check yourself and family for ticks after being outdoors, especially if you or your children have been sitting on the ground. Remove ticks you might find immediately; grasp with tweezers, as close to the skin as possible and pull it straight out.