AHCA could stifle Ohio's healthcare industry, cutting jobs and services

If the American Health Care Act, AHCA, were enacted in its present form, Ohio would have 81,000 fewer healthcare jobs in the next five years than if it stayed the course with the ACA, according to the Economic Policy Institute, a nonprofit national think tank focused on low- and middle-income workers.

The AHCA, as sent to the Senate, would reduce Medicaid spending by roughly $839 billion over 10 years, according to estimates by the Congressional Budget Office. The bill also would discontinue Medicaid expansion and change the funding mechanism for Medicaid. And the budget President Donald Trump released Tuesday keeps those cuts to Medicaid intact.

Such cuts to Medicaid will force medical providers to make tough choices like cutting services and personnel in order to make up for the funding shortfall, many healthcare professionals say.

Representatives of conservative think tanks like The Heritage Foundation say the AHCA curtails Medicaid spending and transforms "Medicaid from an open-ended entitlement to a budgeted program."

But hospitals like Akron Children's Hospital say they can't weather the financial fallout severe Medicaid cuts would bring.

"We'd go out of business," said Shawn Lyden, executive vice president of Akron Children's, during an interview Tuesday with The Plain Dealer and Cleveland.com. "You just can't do it."

More than half of Akron Children's patients are on Medicaid. The hospital, which serves as a safety net hospital like MetroHealth, already loses 20 percent on care of Medicaid patients and losing more would impair its ability to provide care, according to Bill Considine, president and CEO of Akron Children's. And those without insurance cost even more.

"That's a bad bill," Considine said of the AHCA. "Hopefully a child doesn't die because of that kind of irresponsible behavior on the part of our system."

Likewise, Premier Health, a health system in southwestern Ohio, stands to lose more than $860 million in Medicaid funding through 2016, said Julie Liss-Katz, who was part of a conference call Tuesday on an AHCA report released by Policy Matters Ohio, a nonprofit research institute. Premier Health, like many other health systems, doesn't have anywhere left to cut.

"The only way we estimate we could sustain those costs is cutting services or potentially cutting jobs," Liss-Katz said. "The low hanging fruit has already been cut over the years."

Premier Health already reduced spending $160 million in the past few years by reducing office expenses, she said.

Wendy Patton, senior project manager for Policy Matters Ohio, said now is the wrong time to destabilize the healthcare industry.

"Clearly the health care sector is increasingly important to Ohio's still struggling economy," Patton said during the call.

In Ohio, four of the state's top 10 employers are in the healthcare industry, including the Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals. And the industry continues to grow, with the number of private sector healthcare jobs increasing 10.3 percent from 2008 to 2015, according to the Policy Matters report.

The Counseling Center, a drug and alcohol recovery treatment and counseling center in Portsmouth, added 67 full-time jobs - a 2.3-million increase in payroll - since the expansion of Medicaid in Ohio less than four years ago.

"Medicaid expansion is the single biggest thing to ever happen to our agency," said Andy Albrecht, CEO of the Counseling Center.

