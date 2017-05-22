State gives Huron County money for mosquito fight

Ohio EPA Director Craig W. Butler and Ohio Department of Health Acting Director Lance Himes recently announced nearly $1 million in funding for community health departments and related public entities across the state for mosquito control grants.

The funding will help mitigate the spread of mosquito-borne viruses such as Zika, West Nile and La Cross Encephalitis.

“The Mosquito Control Grant program has been a major success,” Butler said. “Tires are often a breeding ground for mosquitoes, and fortunately, we have developed an innovative way to put dollars to work to help prevent mosquito-borne illnesses.”

Mosquito control grants will specifically target:

• mosquito surveillance;

• larval control;

• adult mosquito control, such as spraying where mosquito presence poses a risk to public health;

• community outreach;

• breeding source reduction, including trash or tire removal; and

• additional proposed activities.

Grants totaling $976,600 are being issued in 35 counties and four cities and are available in collaboration and support with the Ohio Department of Health’s larger effort to mitigate the potential for an outbreak of mosquito-borne viruses.

During the last two years, Ohio EPA and the Ohio Department of Health have awarded nearly $3 million to local health departments and communities for mosquito control programs.