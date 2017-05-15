Fisher-Titus Medical Center receives 'A' for patient safety

In Ohio, only 49 out of 112 hospitals scored an “A.” Fisher-Titus also earned an A grade in the fall 2016 report.

The Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit organization committed to driving quality, safety, and transparency in the US health care system recently released Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades, which assign A, B, C, D and F letter grades to hospitals nationwide. Since 2014, Fisher-Titus has earned five As.

“We are honored to receive this ‘A’ grade,” said Lorna Strayer, president of Fisher-Titus. “This is just one example of the tremendous efforts our team puts forth to provide safe, high quality care for every patient, every time. This national designation reflects the continual focus on patient safety expected at Fisher-Titus.”

“Hospitals that earn top marks nationally in the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, ‘have achieved the highest safety standards in the country,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “That takes commitment from every member of the hospital staff, who all deserve thanks and congratulations when their hospitals achieve an ‘A’ Safety Grade.”

Developed under the guidance of an Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 30 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign A, B, C, D and F grades to more than 2,600 U.S. hospitals twice per year. It is calculated by top patient safety experts, peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public.

To see the Medical Center]’s full grade, and to access consumer-friendly patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit www.hospitalsafetygrade.org or follow the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade on Twitter or Facebook. Consumers can also download the free Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade mobile app for Apple and Android devices.

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey collects and transparently reports hospital performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog’s other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.

Fisher-Titus Medical Center serves Norwalk, Huron County and the region with the latest medical advancements providing the area’s 70,000-plus residents a full continuum of care that includes Fisher-Titus Memorial Hospital, a 99-bed acute care hospital; Norwalk Memorial Home, a 69-bed skilled nursing facility; The Carriage House of Fisher-Titus, a 48-unit assisted living facility; and a Home Health Center.

As a non-profit community hospital, Fisher-Titus offers patients the most advanced technology and medical treatments possible while providing the highest level of personal care. With a dedicated and talented staff of employees and an outstanding team of physicians, Fisher-Titus has earned numerous national recognitions. The Medical Center is accredited by Healthcare Facilities Accreditation Program (HFAP) and also is recognized as a Fully Accredited Chest Pain Center, a Primary Stroke Center and a Level 3 Trauma Center. Fisher-Titus Medical Center also was named among Healthcare’s “Most Wired” in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016.