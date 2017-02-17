Certified nurse practitioner Sara Beldon joins Fisher-Titus Family Medicine in Milan

Beldon began her nursing career in 2006 as a registered nurse at Fisher-Titus Medical Center.

As a nurse practitioner, Beldon cared for patients at the Fisher-Titus Family Medicine practice in Wakeman with Dr. Christina Canfield from 2013 through 2015. She then offered her expertise at Fisher-Titus Convenient Care in Norwalk.

Beldon now joins Family Physician Dr. Gregory Grant and nurse practitioner Mary Peters at Fisher-Titus Family Medicine in Milan. She sees pediatric, adolescent and adult patients. She is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, call 419-499-7600.