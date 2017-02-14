Increase in flu activity in Huron County

The Ohio Department of Health’s Influenza Activity Summary has indicated an increase in flu activity above the seasonal norm or threshold for the past several weeks. HCPH is urging residents to do what they can to stay healthy, including regular hand washing and getting their flu vaccine. To schedule an appointment for a flu vaccine call 419-668-1652 Ext. 241.

According to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), flu activity usually peaks between December and March, so flu activity may still be on the rise. Getting vaccinated is the first step the public can take to protect themselves and their families. Flu shots are recommended for everyone six months and older. Children younger than 5 are at a high risk of seriously flu complications. Parents should take the flu seriously and protect their children by getting them vaccinated.

(The CDC does note that this year’s recommendations for flu vaccines only includes injectable flu shots. The nasal spray flu vaccine should not be used.)

While vaccination provides the greatest protection against the flu, other effective ways to avoid getting or spreading it include:

• Washing hands frequently;

• Covering coughs and sneezes with tissues, or coughing or sneezing into elbows;

• Avoiding touching eyes, nose and mouth

• Staying home when sick and until fever-free for 24 hours without using fever-reducing medication.

Additional information about flu can be found at www.flu.ohio.gov & https://www.cdc.gov/flu