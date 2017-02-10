How bad is Huron County's opioid problem? Nearly half of people seeking medical treatment here admit to substance addiction

Recent health care data does, and it was a topic of discussion Thursday during a county health board meeting.

That also is the topic of a four-part series being posted on the Reflector’s website today. This is part one.

Local health officials reviewed recent studies of Ohio and found that Huron County is “heads above the other counties” in opioid-abuse problems, according to Elaine Barman, Huron County Public Health health educator.

“Almost half of the people in Huron County seeking medical treatment have some sort of substance addiction,” she said the studies of hospitals and doctors’ offices revealed.

“If you remember in 2014 the report came out and everyone was kind of shocked,” Barman said.

“It was the first time fentanyl was way up; it was the first time heroin was really increasing at a dramatic rate. And then we saw this spike and everyone freaked out and said, ‘It can’t possibly get any worse, can it?’ Well, yeah, it did. It got a lot worse. These two trends are continuing and fentanyl is continuing in an upward spike.

“Another thing that happened in 2014 to 2015 was we had an increase in multiple drug use deaths on the death certificate,” Barman said. “So instead of saying opiod overdose, it will now say fentayl, heroin, benzodiazepines. It will list it out because we do toxicology reports now.”

“Morphine equivalent dose — anything that has morphine — is in the morphine family and they put it down to a standard scale and say how many doses would this be equal to?,” Barman said of what one statewide study asked.

“So if you have fentanyl, that’s more potent than Percocet. …So they take everything and get it down to the same unit of measure. Now we can look and say OK, where is (each county) at with all the opiates, all the fentanyl, all the Suboxone. If we put it all together, where are we at?

“Well, Huron County is higher than our surrounding areas,” she said. “We actually have about three doses of this morphine-equivalent per capita by county. So for our population, every man, woman and child, we have three doses of morphine out in our county. That’s a lot.

“Do we have more of a pain problem in Huron County? No, probably not. We probably have a prescription problem. That’s something that we have to watch.

“How does that compare to all our other counties? We’re heads above the other categories. This is for opiates specifically,” she added.