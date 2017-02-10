How bad is Huron County's opioid problem? We average 271 doses of Suboxone or opioids per 100 people

Recent health care data does, and it was a topic of discussion Thursday during a county health board meeting.

That also is the topic of a four-part series being posted on the Reflector’s website today. This is part three.

Elaine Barman, Huron County Public Health health educator, showed the board a graph that visualized just how bad the problem has become.

“This is the Suboxone rate by residents. It’s not by where the prescription is filled; this one is by residence,” she said. “We are in the highest category (with 270.1 doses per 100 people). That’s a lot. We need to be monitoring this,” she said.

Suboxone, whose active ingredients are naloxone and buprenorphine, is a drug that is supposed to be prescribed by some physicians along with counseling and psychosocial support to help manage opioid dependence. However, numerous sources, including Mayo Clinic, drugs.com and US FDA, show that Subxone also has a high risk of dependence and addiction.

When the study asked about the patients’ provider/dealer of Suboxone, it revealed a startling trend.

“They asked is it increasing or decreasing? Is it easier to get or harder to get? And our region is (grouped with) Toledo,” she said. “They said the current availability in Toledo is high and it did increase. ... Cleveland and Toledo are both increasing. We have it on both sides of us. They can go to Cleveland or they can go to Toledo (to get their drugs).

In a map of the whole state, only Toledo and Cleveland areas showed an increase in use and ease of access. All other area stayed about the same.

“Huron County had 271 doses (of Suboxone or opioids) per 100 people,” Barman said. “That’s really high. This is something we really need to monitor.

“Suboxone is part of a medication assisted therapy,” Barman explained. “Physicians in the area are prescribing it but they should also be requiring counseling / therapy with it.

“Are those people being seen in therapy by someone who is monitoring their Suboxone use every week that they come in for a counseling session? Because that is how it is supposed to be done. If it’s not being done that way, as it is prescribed, is Suboxone being used as it’s supposed to be used? No. We’re just using (doctor’s offices and pharmacies) as a dispensary clinic where it’s, ‘Come in, get your Suboxone and go home.’

“That’s not going to work for us.”