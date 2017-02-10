How bad is Huron County's opioid problem? Law enforcement officers used $1,000 worth of Narcan on one Norwalk resident

Recent health care data does, and it was a topic of discussion Thursday during a county health board meeting.

That also is the topic of a four-part series being posted on the Reflector’s website today. This is part four.

“Our overdose death rate is going up,” said Elaine Barman, Huron County Public Health health educator.

“Drug-related seizures are also going up, which tells you our law enforcement is holding the line. There are more drug seizures, but there are not as many, at least not increasing by the same amount as your overdose deaths. If our law enforcement wasn’t out there, what would be happening? Our overdose deaths would be way up.”

Something preventing more overdose deaths locally is naloxone, a so-called lifesaver shot sold under the brandname Narcan among others. It is a medication used to block the effects of opioids, especially in overdose.

“In 2014 only EMS were administering Narcan,” Barman said. “What happened in 2014, Narcan also went to pharmacies. Sheriff’s office now carries it and law enforcement. We also have some fire departments that now carry it as well. Now you’ve increased the access of Narcan, but we’ve lost our way of tracking it. That’s part of our plan (to be able to track Narcan use).”

While the drug has saved countless lives, the cost is taking its toll on the agencies’ ability to pay for it.

“Narcan is a big issue as far as supply. Our law enforcement and all of these others that are carrying it are saying, ‘This is hitting my budget really hard,’” she said.

“So one of our law enforcement agencies said that one person had gone through $1,000 of Narcan — one person in Norwalk.

“So when you think about that hitting their budget, they’re just sitting there thinking, ‘What are we going to do? The sky is the limit. We’re going to just keep ordering this for forever.’

“We need to figure out as a community how we can make that sustainable and ultimately how can we make that less of a need for our community,” Barman said.

The plan

The first step in the health department’s plan to battle the opioid crisis is to prevent overdoses.

“Just by giving someone Narcan, we know that’s not the end fix,” she said. “Overdose prevention is only to save their life to get them to better treatment. You can’t just keep hitting that overdose and Narcan benefit that person.”

But they can’t do it alone.

“We are not going to influence this opioid problem by ourselves. As the health department, we have to have our partners on board and we all have to be working together,” Barman said. “Promotion, prevention, treatment, recovery. None of us can do all of this on our own.

“We’ve really got to nail down those CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) prescribing guidelines,” Barman said. “So when we’re talking about physicians or we’re talking about ERs or doctors, someone should be looking at those guidelines every single time they prescribe.

“We also want to continue to encourage using shared databases,” she added. “So if a patient comes in asking for an opioid, a doctor can log onto the shared database and see where that patient has gone and see what they’ve had filled and hopefully not prescribe anything else.”

The health department is also piloting a warning system for emergency responders and the public, alerting them when a bad batch of drugs might becoming to the area or has already struck. It would allow individuals and first responders to receive a message via email and text messages. The plans are still in the works, but progress is expected soon.