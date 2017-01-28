It's National Drug and Alcohol Fact Week

Huron County Public Health (HCPH) is participating in this event by promoting educational materials and running a drug facts social media campaign. HCPH is also encouraging youth, parents, teachers, and other adults to participate this week by becoming educated on the facts surrounding substance abuse.

When surveyed during the 2014 Community Health Assessment, 8 percent of Huron County’s youth had used marijuana and 11 percent had used medications that were not prescribed for them or took more than prescribed to feel good or get high. The NIDA has found that substance abuse at a young age can have harmful effects on brain functioning and development, and can lead youth to act out, do poorly in school, and put them at increased risk for other harmful behaviors.

Huron County Public Health encourages parents to talk to their children about the importance of being substance-free. By talking to children about the dangers of alcohol, tobacco, and other drug use, parents can reduce their child’s chance of ever starting to use drugs, alcohol, or tobacco. One resource available to parents is the Ohio Department of Health’s Start Talking program. This program gives parents tips, tools, and facts to help initiate those important conversations early on.

More information about this program can be found at starttalking.ohio.gov.

Locally, HCPH is promoting the Start Talking program in connection with the drug test kit program. Drug test kits offered by HCPH are available for $6 and individuals purchasing must be 18 years or older.

“We hope by making drug testing more available, parents who have reason to suspect any early drug use, can monitor and engage their child in setting boundaries and building a supportive relationship,” said Elaine Barman, Huron County Public Health health educator.

Additionally, HCPH has resources and guides for parents along with an opportunity for parents, teachers, or community members to be reimbursed for taking an online training in an evidenced-based substance abuse prevention curriculum called “LifeSkills Training.”

More information can be found at www.lifeskillstraining.com and reimbursement can be arranged by calling Huron County Public Health. This opportunity is offered in Partnership with NAMI of Huron County.

“If a parent, teacher or mentor teach coping skills, decision-making, stress/anger management, and refusal skills, they can help guide youth and give them the skills they need to avoid using drugs, these skills are focused on dealing with real life issues,” Barman said. “A few caring adults who invest in the life of a youth, can make all the difference”.

Knowing the facts about drugs and alcohol is an important first step in preventing substance abuse.

For more information, drug test kits, or educational materials visit Huron County Public Health’s Community Health Division at 180 Milan Ave, Suite 8, Norwalk, OH 44857 or visit www.HuronCoHealth.com for additional resources.