What’s germier than a toilet seat? Plenty, so wash your hands, please

Such is the news from LeeAnn Bryant, an infection preventionist at National Jewish Health, the national academic research facility in Denver.

Toilet seats didn’t even make her top 12 of the germ-clogged items surrounding us. Here they are. We’d say enjoy, but perhaps better to say …

Well, we’re not really sure what to say other than wash your hands. Please.

Here’s the list:

• Keyboard

• Purse handles

• Smartphone (or, we’re guessing, a not-so-smart phone, too)

• Tablet computer

• Kitchen faucet handles

• Washer load of underwear (an aside: YECCCH!)

• Light switch

• Cutting board

• Pet food dish

• Kitchen sponge

• Carpet

• Money/credit cards

If you wash your hands correctly, though, you can get that yuck off and thus reduce your risk of intestinal illness by 40 percent. So add 20 seconds to your time in the bathroom and scrub away.

