230,925 people in Ohio signed up for coverage through HealthCare.gov

This compares to about 8.7 million sign-ups nationally as of Jan. 14 last year, as Americans continue to demonstrate strong demand for 2017 Marketplace coverage.

“With almost 9 million people signed up for 2017 coverage just in HealthCare.gov states, it’s clear that Marketplace coverage is a product Americans want and need,” said Secretary Sylvia M. Burwell. “Strong demand is especially striking in light of the unique headwinds created by discouraging rhetoric from ACA opponents. More than 40,000 people have contacted our call center expressing concerns about whether they should sign up for coverage, with a sharp uptick in these questions last weekend. My answer is a resounding yes: in fact, I’ll be signing up for Marketplace coverage myself by the end of the month. If Ohioans still need coverage for 2017, visit HealthCare.gov before January 31, and join me and millions of other Americans in purchasing affordable, quality coverage.”

Because this year’s Open Enrollment began mid-week, this snapshot covers two fewer days than last year’s week 11 snapshot. Nonetheless, plan selections in Ohio are higher than last year at this time.

Open Enrollment for 2017 coverage through the Health Insurance Marketplace began Nov. 1, 2016, and runs through Jan. 31, 2017. Consumers who enroll by Jan. 31 will have coverage effective March 1. Ohioans should visit HealthCare.gov or CuidadodeSalud.gov to review their coverage options, learn about what financial assistance is available, or to sign up or re-enroll in a plan that best meets their needs.

This enrollment snapshot also includes the number of people who selected a plan within top local media markets in Ohio. As of Jan. 14:

• 48,104 consumers in the Cincinnati market selected a plan or were automatically enrolled in a plan

• 76,381 consumers in the Cleveland-Akron (Canton) market selected a plan or were automatically enrolled in a plan

• 51,456 consumers in the Columbus market selected a plan or were automatically enrolled in a plan

• 21,614 consumers in the Dayton market selected a plan or were automatically enrolled in a plan

• 2,696 consumers in the Lima market selected a plan or were automatically enrolled in a plan

• 19,994 consumers in the Toledo market selected a plan or were automatically enrolled in a plan

• 6,330 consumers in the Wheeling-Steubenville market selected a plan or were automatically enrolled in a plan

• 13,781 consumers in the Youngstown market selected a plan or were automatically enrolled in a plan

• 1,758 consumers in the Zanesville market selected a plan or were automatically enrolled in a plan

Five facts about Open Enrollment in Ohio:

No. 1: Since Open Enrollment began on Nov. 1, 230,925 Ohio consumers have selected a plan using the HealthCare.gov platform.

No. 2: Coverage might be more affordable than you think. 51 percent of Ohio Marketplace enrollees can find plans with a premium for less than $75 per month . Nationwide, about 8 out of 10 people who enroll in health coverage through HealthCare.gov qualify for financial help to make their monthly premiums more affordable.

No. 3: Shopping for a better deal could save you money. For 2017, HealthCare.gov consumers in Ohio could save an average of $1,097 annually in premiums for a plan in the same level of coverage by returning to shop. If you had coverage through HealthCare.gov for 2016, you should come back to update your information and compare your options for 2017.

No. 4: It’s easier than ever to find a plan that meets your needs and budget. This year, when consumers come to HealthCare.gov, shoppers will find a stream-lined, user-friendly process. Comparing plans online or on mobile will be an intuitive, step-by-step process to click or swipe through. Simple, easy-to-understand presentation of plan features like cost-sharing and provider networks will help consumers find what works for them.

No. 5: Help is available. Free, confidential help can be found in person or by phone. Call 1-800-318-2596 for confidential assistance 24/7, in English or Spanish, or visit HealthCare.gov and CuidadoDeSalud.gov.

Free in-person help also is available in northern Ohio. Visit https://localhelp.healthcare.gov/ to find a listing of area enrollment centers and events.