Local surgeon stays ahead of the curve

The hands-on, cadaver surgical sessions focused on the latest reconstructive procedures and alternative methods for patients suffering from trauma to those extremities.

Well known and respected for offering patients the most advanced techniques for best outcomes and fastest recoveries, Kubitz sees patients at 2500 W. Strub Road., Suite 350 in Sandusky.

Kubitz is a board certified surgeon with the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery. He has over 19 years experience performing more than 1,000 surgeries of the lower leg, foot and ankle. Appointments can be made at 419-627-1471.