Hep B, flu, C. Diff on the rise in Huron County

At the Huron County Public Health board of health meeting the latest increase in preventable diseases were presented to the board members, some of which caused some concern.

“Over the last couple years we’ve seen Hepatitis B has increased by a lot,” epidemiologist Sydney Cmar said.

In 2014 there were 16 cases in Huron County, which went down slightly to 13 in 2015 and then spiked last year to 28.

“Hep B is vaccine preventable so long as they seuroconvert,” Cmar said.

“It’s something we should be able to control, so it’s a little concerning. We’re going to keep an eye on those numbers. Hep C (numbers) actually went down this last year, which is really exciting. It’s chronic and they never resolve the infection unless they get treatment. We’ll have to focus a little bit more on Hep B though since it went up. We’re mostly worried about the pregnant woman and their infants with the Hepatitis B since it can be transmitted that way.”

“We’re concerned about (the spike in hepatitis B),” health commissioner Tim Hollinger said. “We are concerned about every disease. We will be watching it. It’s still just small numbers right now.”

Strep throat cases have increased and Cmar said the health department has received a few reports of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) going around.

The flu season also has officially kicked off, Cmar said. People and hospitals should expect a rise in infection over the next few weeks.

“We went up to regional (status), meaning it’s in every region of Ohio, in the 51st week of the year in 2016,” she said. “The flu is here. We’re on the incline here. It’s about to spike. We’re letting the hospitals know so they can prepared for it.”

Another disease has appeared recently and may be about to rise as well.

“I took my dog to the vet and they told me C. Diff is becoming a problem right,” Cmar said. “It made me very worried because C. Diff can be transmitted to humans. Don’t forget you can get what your pet gets and you can give your pet what you have. Dogs have great qualities too, so don’t take this and say you’re never getting a pet. Just be smart. We’ve been seeing it and the area vets have been seeing it.

“You can avoid most of these things with basic common sense,” she said.

“Washing your hands can help avoid it. Wash your hands, avoid close contact with sick people, cover when you sneeze or cough, clean and disinfect surfaces, avoid touching your face and stay home when you’re sick. Staying home when you’re sick is very important. It’s important to avoid getting other people sick.”