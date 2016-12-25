Health dept. applies for grant for 'hugely successful effort'

“It’s a Medical Reserve Corp grant,” said Katie Spaar, director of community health.

“We actually did this one this year,” she said. “Last month, we put out the results from our square-foot gardening classes grant we offered in Norwalk this year. This is the same thing. We’re applying for it. We want to try to offer it in Willard this time. It was a hugely-successful effort in Norwalk. That’s why we are going to try to keep that momentum going by offering it Willard.”

The grant, if received, will be $13,000 to put toward the community education project.

Though the classes would be offered in Willard, others outside of that city are still welcome, just like those outside Norwalk were allowed to take the classes in Norwalk.

“It would be held in Willard, but anyone in the county can attend,” Spaar said.

The health board also took time to show appreciation for its employees at the December meeting.

“The biggest thing we covered in the December meeting was our appreciation awards,” Spaar said. “The majority of time was spent on recognizing the staff on the hard work they put in this year and thanking them. They did a good job.”

In other business, the board went through the approval of purchasing a new mapping process, which will allow the public health department to map out trends in the county more effectively.