Women's shelter gets $55,000 in grant money

The Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services awarded The Huron County Board of Mental Health and Addiction Services a Recovery House Grant in the amount of $54,364.

“The grant funds will be contracted to The Miriam House for women and children,” said Dr. Beth Williams, executive director of the board. “Safe and stable housing is a very important part of our continuum of care in Huron County.”

The Miriam house operated by Catholic Charities is located at 249 W Main St, Norwalk. The house can be a home to up to seven women — two single and five with children. This transitional housing program offers safe, sober and stable housing to homeless women and their children. Staff are there to assist residents identify issues that have contributed to their homelessness. Clients receive resources and guidance to rebuild their lives and to develop the skills necessary to regain self-sufficiency and to secure stable, independent housing. Clients do pay rent based on 10 percent of gross income.

“We look forward to partnering with Huron County Mental Health’s Addiction Services to assist individuals at our Miriam House transitional shelter in Norwalk, Ohio,” says Rebecca Owens, regional director of Catholic Charities. “Substance abuse related situations have increased tremendously, warranting more intensive services for the individuals we serve. This grant funding will help provide those needed services.”