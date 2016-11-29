FRMC earns 4-star rating for breastfeeding initiatives

The Ohio First Steps for Healthy Babies program from the Ohio Hospital Association and the Ohio Department of Health has recognized Firelands for its emphasis on breastfeeding and breastfeeding programs.

Firelands achieved a Four Star rating for the recognition. A star is awarded for every two steps achieved in the Ten Steps to Successful Breastfeeding, as defined by the World Health Organization and Baby-Friendly USA. The highest number of stars possible is five. Firelands is only hospital in the area to make the list of Four Star Hospitals.

“We actually meet nine of the 10 steps,” said director of Women’s and Children’s Services Linda Ricci. “We did not meet all ten steps because we allow and respect a mother’s choice to supplement their breastfed infant with formula. We allow mothers to give their babies formula if it is their decision after providing education. Otherwise, we only provide formula supplementation if medically indicated.”

The steps Firelands meets includes:

• Our breastfeeding policy is reviewed during each staff member’s orientation.

• All staff receives 20 hours of specialized breast feeding education, then annually participates in continuing breastfeeding education.

• All mothers receive information regarding benefits and management of breastfeeding.

• Lactation consultants, lactation counselors and specially trained RNs are available to assist and encourage mothers to put baby to breast within the first hour of life.

• Lactation consultants, lactation counselors and specially trained RNs are available to show moms how to breastfeed.

• It allows and encourages infants to room-in with mom 24 hours per day.

• It encourages feeding on demand.

• It does not provide pacifiers or artificial nipples to breast fed infants.

• It provides support groups and also refers mothers to community support groups upon discharge.

The initiative encourages maternity centers across the state to promote and support breastfeeding one step at a time along with the option to select which steps, some or all, to adopt.

