'We can't react … It's too late'

The discussion started when the board noticed some increasingly alarming trends in the sharp increase in overdoses of Huron County residents.

County and city spikes

“In 2015 we were seeing about three people per week coming into hospitals as an overdose patient — this is residents, not just those that come into our hospital, because it goes by where they say their address is, not where they went to the hospital,” said epidemiologist Sydney Cmar. “For 2016, we already have five people coming in for overdoses per week. We’re almost double and the year’s not over yet. This is not good. We’re seeing more and more people in a lesser amount of time. This is not a good thing to see. This year so far we’ve already seen 51 overdose complaints in the ER — more than we saw in 2015 for the whole year.”

There were 163 overdose complaints from Huron County residents in 2015, compared to 214 in the first 10 months of this year — a number that is expected to rise through the close of the year.

“And keep in mind this is only the ER complaints, so this doesn’t account for the people that overdose and don’t go in,” said Tim Hollinger, health director.

This trend is far from exclusive to our home county.

“Everyone is either equal to or above what they saw come in last year, and by the end of the year, (all counties are) going to be above last year’s numbers,” Cmar said. “So this is going on as a big problem all over the state. We have some more of the bigger jumps (than other counties). We want to be more steady over time like some of them or see it go down really would be our goal. We are higher than some of the other surrounding counties too.”

Huron County ranks fourth among eight area counties in the highest number of overdose ER complaints, but is third only to Seneca and Richland counties for the highest spike in complaints year-over-year.

How to track the drugs coming in

“Seeing what cities are being more effected is important too,” Cmar said. “We want to map it to see where our hot spots are so we have a good idea of what’s going on in our county. All of this is done by the zip code of the patient, not the hospital that they go to, so that will help in the mapping.”

Of the zip codes in Huron County, Willard had the highest number of complaints this year with 111, followed by Bellevue, 74, and Norwalk, 49.

“So if our police and sheriff say that there are drugs are coming out of Columbus, we know we need to watch Columbus because if they have a spike in overdoses, we’re probably going to have a spike in the next day or two as the drug dealers make their way over,” Hollinger said. “We need to let everyone know and we need to make everyone aware and tell the police it’s on its way and they need to stock up on their (naloxone) and the ERs need to be prepared.

“If we see a spike in overdoses, we really want to let the people in our county know that Sandusky, or Lorain County or wherever, just had (this potent drug that’s causing the overdoses) so we aren’t reactive,” he added.

“That’s what we’ve been so far and we can’t do anything then. By the time we see the overdoses, the drug dealers have come in and swept it out and its gone. We can’t react. What’s the reaction to save lives? There is none. It’s too late. So we’re trying to create a predictive model to prevent it and save lives. Then we want to have an interactive piece that's constantly updating to see if we can do the mapping through the hospitals and police so we can see how the drugs are flowing through the state and county.”

‘Drop and run’

This is the first proposal of its kind as far as HCPH is aware of.

“This is our idea,” Hollinger said.

“No one else is doing this yet. We want to try doing this. This is just the beginning. What we decided is that we need to have an action step, but what are we doing? It doesn’t change anything if we don’t do anything to change it. Public health is supposed to prevent. That’s what we’re here for. Can we prevent drug overdoses? Probably not. But we can alert our first responders and make sure they’re ready.”

This sort of a plan of action is increasingly critical because of the trends hospitals are seeing.

“They (other drug users) are starting to do a ‘drop and run’ where they bring the body out about a mile and half from the hospital and drop it, then call the hospital and say, ‘Hey we have a body here,' because they’re afraid of getting arrested,” Hollinger told the board.

“So we want to have an advanced modal set up so that we can at least give them a couple hours advanced notice to prepare the ER and ambulances and let them know that they will most likely be seeing a spike relatively soon.”