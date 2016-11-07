“I want to personally thank our employees, physicians, board of directors, and volunteers who make our patients’ safety and well-being their top priorities,” said Lorna Strayer, Fisher-Titus President. This designation ensures our patients and their families, as well as the communities we serve, of our continual focus on patient safety at Fisher-Titus.”

Developed under the guidance of an Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 30 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’, ‘D’ and ‘F’ grades to more than 2,600 U.S. hospitals twice per year. It is calculated by top patient safety experts, peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public.

“Protecting patients from harm is the most important charge for any hospital,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “We recognize and appreciate ‘A’ hospitals’ vigilance and continued dedication to keeping their patients safe.”

To see Fisher-Titus Medical Center’s full grade, and to access consumer-friendly patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit www.hospitalsafetygrade.org or follow The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade on Twitter or Facebook. Consumers can also download the free Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade mobile app for Apple and Android devices.