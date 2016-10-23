Retirees might feel greater pinch

“Their main issue is they don’t get enough of a raise to cover the supplemental of their insurance,” said Pam Woodruff of Huron County Senior Enrichment Services. “So they’re always behind.”

Woodruff explained Social Security’s yearly cost-of-living adjustments have kept up with rising health care costs for some time.

Social Security Administration officials said there will be a 0.3 percent cost-of-living adjustment next year in its benefit payments. That translates into an increase of $5 to $1,360 for the estimated average monthly payment for all retired workers, the agency said. With next year’s increase, the maximum social security benefit for a retired worker at full retirement age would only increase from $2,639 per month to $2,687 per month, a $48 increase. An aged widower alone would receive a $4 increase, going from $1,296 per month to $1,300.

The $5 monthly average increase for all retired workers is barely enough to cover the list price for a single pill of the widely used cholesterol drug Lipitor, according to Max Richtman, president and chief executive officer of the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare.

In Richtman’s view, these Social Security increases don’t even come close “to covering the true cost of living that retirees face.” He said seniors typically spend more than $5,000 a year on healthcare costs alone.

The small projected increase is actually an improvement from last year, when there was no cost-of-living adjustment, said advocacy group AARP, which represents nearly 38 million older Americans. The group is pressing to make Social Security a more prominent issue in the presidential campaign.

“As prescription prices skyrocket and Medicare premiums and other health costs increase, many older Americans have understandable concerns,” said Jo Ann Jenkins, AARP’s chief executive, in a statement.

While marginal, the 0.3 percent increase could significantly raise Medicare premiums for some people, said Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, on Tuesday. About seven in 10 people enrolled in Medicare are sheltered by a “hold harmless” provision that prevents increases in premiums from exceeding Social Security adjustments.

Congress will need to act this fall to protect the remaining 30 percent from spikes in the premiums, Wyden said, adding the exposed group includes wealthier people, new enrollees and people who don’t collect Social Security benefits.

“Seniors in Medicare expect their health costs to be affordable and stable, and I’ll be looking at every option in the days ahead to make sure that remains the case,” Wyden said.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on Tuesday did not release details about premiums and said it expects to release the 2017 information this fall. Medicare last year released the premium information in November following an October announcement on 2016 payment rates.

AARP and other groups already have called on Congress to act to prevent increases for some beneficiaries in their Medicare premiums.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Reflector staff writer Ivy Keller contributed to this story.