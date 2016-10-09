How do you get to school or work?

The Huron County Public Health board of health just received a grant to help encourage to heart-healthy activity, and to encourage others to take the chance when they can.

“We applied (and received) an Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Safe Route to School Grant and we given $15,000,” said said director of community health Katie Spaar.

“Specifically we’ll be working on collaboration with Norwalk City, Fisher-Titus (Medical Center), Norwalk Catholic and Norwalk City Schools to educate on the benefit of walking and biking to school. So we’ll be doing some evaluations to see how many kids are actually walking and biking and doing some travel tallies and doing some educational events and then we’ll even be participating in National Bike and Walk to School Day. So we have $15,000 to do those projects.”

National Bike and Walk to School Day is held every year on Oct. 5 and will be celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2017.

To help encourage students and the families to participate in the event on the special day and throughout the year, the department will be working to find the safest route for students to get to school, to decrease any worries that may arise from transporting on foot.

“We did an assessment and ODOT actually comes in and they map out your routes for you, so we just do the education piece where we’re saying ‘Here are the best routes to take to school depending on where you live,’” Spaar added. “It’s voluntary.”

In other business, the health board discussed some slight changes and a recent success

The health board announced it would be increasing a few of its fees in response to the increased cost to the department, including the cost high dose flu shot from $40 to $45

There will also be a change of credit card usage fee from 2.55 percent to 2.75 percent for a swiped charge and 3.5 percent for a manually entered credit card number, due to the increased cost to the department

The board reported success the this year’s fair, with a sharp increase in participation.

The board raised $2,500 for giveaway prizes such as T-shirts, water bottles and other items, allowing them to gain more interest. They had 152 fairgoers participate in a heart walk where they walked around the fair grounds to certain sites to gain education on a heart health and were entered to win a Fitbit, up from only three participants in 2015. Those 152 people walked a recorded 945,000 steps, almost reaching the department’s one-million step goal.