New addiction help services in Bellevue

The group will also have family meetings bi-weekly to discuss prevention, signs and also help families access free narcan kits, assist with making resumes and looking for employment, finding resources including free substance abuse counselors and free in/out patient programs, nutrition guides for healthy diet threw recovery, etc.

The group will also help the those interested in establishing a free first month gym membership through the Bellevue Rec Center, discounted yoga sessions at Divine Awakenings, and reiki session for free provided by Healing Vibrations to help through the addiction process.

If weather permits the group will have a meeting outside and enjoy nature once or twice a week on local hiking trails or parks if the group wants to get outside.

Four COunty Recovery hopes the sessions will help change a life of a loved one or any citizen suffering drug addiction. Any interested in more information should email fourcountyrecovery@gmail.com.

The group set up a GoFundMe account to try and generate funds for future expenses. Any who are interested in in donating can visit https://www.gofundme.com/23yraqff, which so far has $30 of its $2,000 goal.