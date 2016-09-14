Oak mites: An itchy inconvenience plaguing Huron County residents

There’s a chance that these uncomfortable welts may be the result of bites from the oak leaf gall mite.

Pyemotes herfsi, also known as the oak leaf gall mite or itch mite, is an ectoparasitic mite identified in central Europe in 1936 and subsequently found in India, Australia and here in the United States, where the first documented outbreak occurred in 1994 in Kansas City, Kansas.

The oak mite does not transmit disease, but has been making its presence known in many parts of Ohio this year. The mites are barely visible, measuring about 0.2 millimeters. Their great reproductive potential, small size, and high capacity for dispersal by wind make them difficult to control or avoid.

Huron County Public Health (HCPH) officials want residents to be aware of the pesky mites and what they can do to avoid them.

Humans are not the oak mite’s first choice when it comes to food. They primarily eat a type of small fly, or midge, larvae found on oak tree leaves. The oak mite will continue to feed off the midge larvae until the food supply is completely gone. They will then fall from the tree and be carried by the wind to another food source or possibly land on a human. A single, infested tree can shed hundreds of thousands of mites in a single day, creating a problem for any nearby residents or passersby that are mistaken as the mite’s next food source.

Oak mite bites, though inconvenient and uncomfortable, are not dangerous. Oak mites do not suck blood like other insects that carry diseases. Instead, the mite uses its saliva to break down cells that they can then eat. Bites form an itchy, red welt with small blisters after about 12 hours. Most people have an extremely itchy reaction to the mite’s saliva.

The resulting welt can last for a couple weeks, but can be treated with an over the counter anti-itch cream. Oak mite bites look very similar to chigger bites, but are usually found on the upper body. (Chigger bites are typically found on the lower body, since they live in the grass.)

It has not yet been proven, but the increase in presence of oak mites might have a connection to the return of the 17-year cicadas. Some people believe that the oak mite may have used cicada eggs as a food source, causing their population to quickly grow. The cicadas have since gone but the oak mite remains and is likely to stay until the season’s first frost.

In the meantime, Huron County residents should be aware of the oak mite’s presence and try to prevent coming in contact with them, if possible.

HCPH recommends:

• Avoiding oak trees or nearby lawns (where mites may have fallen)

• Wearing long sleeves and covering up when outdoors

• After returning home from spending time outdoors or near oak trees, people can try toprevent bites by:

1) Placing clothes in the dryer on medium heat for 10-15 minutes. Thiswill help to kill any mites that may have fallen on their clothing

2) Paking a warm, soapy shower, to wash off any mites that may still beon the skin. The oak mite doesn’t bite immediately, so showeringright away could possibly prevent an itchy welt the next day.

The oak mite is an inconvenience, but does not pose a serious threat to humans or the environment. Their activity should soon end, and so should the appearances of their itchy bites.

For more information about oak mites and other pests visit www.HuronCoHealth.com.