Drive-thru flu clinic sites announced

Only adults will be vaccinated during these drive-thru clinics. For children under 18 years old and anyone unable to attend a clinic, please call 419-668-1652 Ext. 241 to schedule an appointment.

Drive-thru locations and times include:

Norwalk: From 7 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the Huron County Fairgrounds

New London: From 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the First Baptist Church, New London

Wakeman: From 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 at St. Mary’s Church, Wakeman

Willard: From 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 at the Willard Alliance Church, Willard

When attending a clinic, HCPH asks that you bring a picture I.D. and your insurance card. Most insurance types are accepted.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommends that people get their flu vaccine by the end of October. However, getting the vaccination later on in the season can still be helpful.

HCPH reminded Huron County residents that getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself and your family from the flu, especially if you or loved ones are vulnerable to serious flu complications. It is also important to consider getting your flu shot if you live with or care for those that are unable to get a flu shot, like an infant under 6 months old. Pregnant women should also consider getting a flu shot. Studies have shown that getting a flu shot during pregnancy can protect the baby after birth for several months.

In addition to getting a flu shot, you can protect yourself by staying away from sick people and washing your hands to limit the spread of germs.

Anyone unable to attend these drive-thru clinics, children under 18 years old and for other vaccinations call 419-668-1652 Ext. 241 to schedule an appointment.

For more information about the 2016-2017 Flu Season visit www.HuronCoHealth.com or http://www.cdc.gov/flu/about/season/flu-season-2016-2017.htm.