Commissioners give go-ahead for senior center in former grocery store

Following Tuesday’s county commissioners meeting, Fisher-Titus Medical Center, the commissioners and Senior Enrichment Services were finally able to solve a long-time issue — the senior enrichment center.

“At senior services, we’ve been working for eight-plus years on trying to get a new facility,” Fisher-Titus board president Matt Gross said. “We’ve had a couple levies over the years to build a new building that failed. About 14 months ago, after the last levy attempt failed, we worked together with Fisher-Titus to identify a solution.”

The solution was seemingly simple. Fisher-Titus would renovate the building across the street, previously a Foodtown across the street, and rent it out to the seniors for their program space.

“It’s going to take a year to renovate,” said Gross, who stressed that there would be no new building, no additional structure built.

Nothing is free, of course. One of the initial hold-backs to the project was that the commissioners couldn’t agree to fund the proposed amount.

Gross extended his gratitude to the commissioners, who received a request Tuesday to help move the project forward with a five-year financial commitment totaling $276,250. This would cost the county $16,250 in 2017, and $65,000 each subsequent year.

“SES wants to thank the commissioners for the many years that they have provided us the facilities for Shady Lane, along with maintenance and utilities,” Gross said. “We’ve been ‘round and ‘round on this thing for several months, a lot of different proposals.”

County commissioner Gary Bauer said one of the biggest questions they’ve received is: “They put it on the ballot twice and it failed, why should we do anything?”

“There’s really no comparison between what was on the ballot and what they’re doing here,” Bauer continued.

He noted that the issue on the ballot would have funded an entirely new building, while this is only paying for renovations to an existing one.

Fisher-Titus will provide the initial funding for the renovation: $1.6 million. This comes with a 15-year lease between the hospital and Senior Enrichment Services — resulting in a $210,804 annual payment, or $17,567 per month.

This could be seen as a steep bill by some, considering the previous proposal was only estimated between $90,000 and $108,000.

These aren’t the only funds involved either. Fisher-Titus has also offered an additional gift of $50,400 per year for five years.

An anonymous Huron County resident also stepped up and committed an unspecified financial gift to SES, a gesture of goodwill which will help fund the new facility.

The project wouldn’t have been possible without the effort of Ralph Fegley, Lorna Strayer and Mary Helton. Fegley is a former commissioner and current advocate for the renovation project. Strayer and Helton are both involved with the project, and both work at Fisher-Titus.

The move-in date for the facility is projected to be Oct. 1 of next year.