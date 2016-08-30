Fisher-Titus named one of the most wired hospitals in nation

“We are extremely proud of our Fisher-Titus team for achieving this designation five years in a row,” said Lorna Strayer, Fisher-Titus president and CEO. “It takes commitment from our entire organization including physicians, employees and board of directors to accomplish this. We have an innovative and unique team that works together to be on the cutting edge of technology.”

The Fisher-Titus Information Services Department has achieved many milestones throughout the years as it progressed from a three-person data processing department in 1978 with a spotlight on supporting the financial aspects of the hospital to a 29-employee information services department today with a major focus in the clinical areas and patient care. With the support of the Fisher-Titus Information Services Department to help with integration 90 percent of active medical staff has some form of electronic medical record system in their office. In 2010, Fisher-Titus in partnership with Cerner Corporation became the nation’s first all-digital “smart” community hospital after implementing a fully integrated electronic health record system and interactive technology in patient rooms. In 2011, Fisher-Titus achieved Stage 6 (the second highest level achievable) on Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) Analytics Electronic Medical Record (EMR) Adoption Model.

“Our focus at Fisher-Titus is the safety of our patients. Through the use of technology, we are able to have extra measures in place to enhance patient care and safety,” said John Britton, senior vice president of information services. “One way we have accomplished this is by automating electronic and paper-based processes across the patient’s continuum of care to create a comprehensive electronic patient health record. This produces a ‘single source of truth’ for each patient, where hospital caregivers can easily access the EHR, securely, in real time anywhere at any time promoting the utmost patient safety and the highest of clinical outcomes.”

Most recently, the St. John Sepsis Rescue Agent was implemented at Fisher-Titus. The St. John Sepsis Rescue Agent, introduced by the Cerner Corporation, is a complicated plug-in computer application based on an existing algorithm that uses the data in a patient’s Electronic Health Records (EHRs) — vitals, history, bed information, etc.— and alerts nursing staff of the possibility of sepsis in patients. This is key because when sepsis is detected and diagnosed early, it is highly treatable.

Fisher-Titus also continues to be ahead of the curve by integrating devices such as the iPhones into patient care. In addition, an interactive patient portal where patients can view their Fisher-Titus health records online was introduced to the community in August 2013.

According to results of the 18th Annual Health Care’s Most Wired survey, released by the American Hospital Association’s (AHA) Health Forum, technology is improving the efficiency of care delivery and creating a new dynamic in patient interactions, according.

According to the survey, Most Wired hospitals are using telehealth to fill gaps in care; provide services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week; and expand access to medical specialists. This year’s results show:

The top three telehealth services offered in hospitals are consultations and office visits, stroke care, and psychiatric examinations and psychotherapy.

Stroke care is the most rapid growth area for telehealth services up 38 percent from 2015, as evidence-based studies emphasize the time urgency of stroke care.

More than 25 percent of hospitals use internet-enabled monitoring devices for chronic disease management of congestive heart failure, diabetes and heart disease.

“In 2015, Fisher-Titus introduced telehealth in the emergency department setting to aid in the stroke process,” said Dr. Shankar Kurra, senior vice president of medical affairs at Fisher-Titus.

To enhance its highly skilled stroke care, Fisher-Titus Medical Center has joined The University of Toledo Stroke Network, a collaborative network of hospitals connected to a central hub hospital, The University of Toledo Medical Center (UTMC), which has expertise in all aspects of stroke management.

Using high-quality teleconferencing equipment, members of the UTMC Stroke Network team are able to work in tandem with emergency department physicians to perform a virtual examination on a stroke patient; view radiological studies; talk with family members and develop a treatment plan.

“We always want to provide our patients with the best available health care,” Kurra said.

“The best health care is collaborative — expert providers working together to achieve the best possible outcome for the patient. This network is designed to do just that: we can expand patient access to university-level care and research. And, when time is of the essence, our patients can be treated quickly if direct intervention is required without having to be transferred to a larger hospital.”

In redefining the way that they provide care in their communities, Most Wired hospitals are using technology to build patient engagement with the individual’s lifestyle in mind, which includes electronic access to their care team.

68 percent accept patient-generated data through the patient portal.

26 percent of Most Wired organizations offer E-visits through a mobile application.

61 percent use social media to provide support groups.

“Hospitals are breaking-out of their traditional four walls and providing care where and when patients need it,” said Rick Pollack, president and CEO of the AHA. “These most wired hospitals exemplify this transformation by harnessing technology, engaging patients and offering services remotely. And, removing policy and other barriers to telehealth will allow even faster adoption of these amazing technologies.”

Most Wired hospitals are utilizing population health management tools and partnering with other health care providers to share critical clinical information used in analyzing interventions aimed at key patient groups, such as those with diabetes. To get patients the right care, hospitals are using predictive modeling to eliminate preventable problems.

53 percent interface electronic health record data with population health tools.

62 percent stratify patients according to risk.

51 percent aggregate data from patient encounters to create a community health record.

The versatility of mobile technologies makes it possible for clinicians and care team members to have the right tools for sound clinical decision-making wherever they are: 81 percent of most wired hospitals use mobile applications to notify clinicians of sudden changes in patient conditions and correlated events such as falls or respiratory distress or failure.