Insurance increase takes bite out of city's budget

And the biggest number comes from a 32 percent increase in insurance — about a half a million dollars.

And as the budget gets tighter and tighter each year, that certainly doesn’t help.

“It’s been tougher and tougher since ’09,” council president Steve Euton said. “We have an $850,000 deficit projected. ... Each year it is getting worse.”

Topics discussed were $60,000 for the Norwalk Economic Development Corp. to $24,000 for a grant writer to $4,000 for new trees. Nothing is being overlooked.

One cut proposed was the elimination of Stacie Strecker’s position with the Norwalk Parks and Recreation Department but Norwalk Mayor Rob Duncan changed his mind and that decision was rescinded.

“I want to thank the mayor for changing that decision,” she told council.

The grant writer, which would be a new expenditure, was defended by Duncan.

“One of the tasks is to create additional revenue,” he said. “We are probably missing a lot of grants. These people are professional fundraisers. This is a different way to bring in additional revenue.”

Budget hearings will continue at Tuesday’s regular session beginning at 7:30 p.m. in council chambers.

In other business:

• Shane Krebs, of Castalia, wants to bring in an indoor pellet gun facility to the old Janesville plant near Fair Publishing.

Krebs said it is similar to paintball but “without the mess.” He said the closest facility of its type is in Massillon.

Councilman Steve Schumm said he things its a “fabulous” idea and would love to see something like this for Norwalk.

Krebs said he said he’s seen young children to people in their 70s compete in the competitive sport.