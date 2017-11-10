Huron County Township levies go 5-0

“Townships do not collect income taxes or sales taxes,” said Matthew J. DeTemple, the executive director for the Ohio Township Association, “With state funding cut, townships rely on local property taxes. But townships only go to ballot when they absolutely have to.”

There were five township issues in Huron County on Tuesday’s ballot and all five passed:

• Bronson Township had a fire and ambulance replacement and increase and it passed by a 301-171 vote.

• Greenfield Township had a fire and ambulance replacement and it passed by a 262-110 vote.

• Lyme Township had a replacement and it passed by a 176-76 vote.

• New London Township had a fire and ambulance additional and it passed by a 292-252 vote.

• Richmond Township had a fire, ambulance and EMS additional and it passed by a 100-88 vote.

There are several types of levies, including additional, renewal and replacement. Renewal levies, which simply reinstate all or part of an existing levy, topped at 305 with 94.4 percent passing and only one failing.

Replacement levies (the replacement of an existing levy) saw a 95.1 percent passage rate, with only three failing — a safety services levy, park levy, and road levy. There was a single replacement levy with a decrease in funding that passed, and 11 replacements with an increase that passed.

Finally, of the 98 total additional (or new) levies, there was a 60.6 percent passage rate, most of which were regarding safety services (EMS, police, fire) and roads. Cemetery and general fund levy requests for new funding had a higher failure rate than other requests. Of the 34 additional requests that failed, 16 were either a cemetery or general fund levy.

Statewide, townships only collect approximately 6 percent if the property taxes levied and those taxes are for all township services: fire, EMS, police, roads, parks, cemeteries, and general township operations. Generally township levies are supported by residents, as there is a tangible connection to the request being made — roads, fires, cemeteries, parks.