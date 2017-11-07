Norwalk council: 'Protect the kids'

However, the city administration has chosen to eliminate the line item from the 2018 proposed budget. Since 2009, Norwalk has funded crossing guards and Norwalk City Schools has reimbursed the city for half.

“I think there are some other places we could cut instead of crossing guards,” said Councilwoman Deb Lucal, who represents the first ward. “I’ve got to do some more research.”

Mayor Rob Duncan, in an Oct. 17 letter to Superintendent George Fisk, informed him “the city of Norwalk will no longer be able to make a 50-percent contribution for school crossing guards from the 2018 police budget effective Jan. 1, 2018.” Calling it “difficult decision” in the letter, Duncan cited a flat city revenue “while the price of labor and consumer products has risen.”

For Councilman Steve Schumm, the issue is about safety and expectations.

“There are some parents who are expecting crossing guards. I don’t know how we’re going to pay for it,” said Schumm, an at-large council member.

Schumm and Lucal said there are many intersections which require crossing guards for students to make it across the street safely.

“Especially at Pleasant (Elementary) — that’s bad news,” Schumm added. “I’m in favor of crossing guards.”

Lucal, who believes volunteer crossing guards are an option, said aside from the area near Maplehurst Elementary, the schools are near busy intersections with a lot of traffic and “high accident rates.”

“I think volunteers could be available. I don’t think it should be done away with,” she added.

Samantha Wilhelm, who represents the third ward, said the safety that crossing guards provide students is her biggest concern. While she understands the arguments for city vs. school funding, she is focused on children’s safety and said she is “absolutely shocked” that this one of the first items the mayor wants to cut from the budget.

“I think what makes Norwalk unique is making sure our students are safe,” Wilhelm added. “I would like this to be in the budget and cut elsewhere. I thought it was a poor choice to be cut.”

Councilman Dave Wallace, who represents the second ward, said he would encourage the city administration to continue funding crossing guards.

“I’d like to keep the city to keep it (in the budget). That being said, we are still working on the budget,” he added.

Many of the council members interviewed by the Reflector said one of the positives of helping fund crossing guards is it symbolizes a healthy partnership between the city and school system. Council president Steve Euton and Chris Mushett, an at-large council member, couldn’t be reached for comment Monday.

“It’s good to work together,” Wallace said. “The benefit is the children; that’s what it is at the end of the day.”

Norwalk Safety-Service Director Dan Wendt has said the city was “happy” to fund crossing guards “when resources allowed,” but in a recent survey of local area he “found that Norwalk is the only place where the city pays for the crossing guards.”

Such money could be spent on police officers and firefighters, added Wendt, who said he hopes the school “will assume those (financial) responsibilities” of funding crossing guards.

Chris Castle, who represents the fourth ward, passionately shared his concern about protecting students.

“As an elected official, there are two demographics that be concerned with — seniors and youth. Those are portions of the population who need someone to stand up for them,” he said.

“If the city is prepared to cut this line item from the budget, then every elected official should be prepared to cross my kids in the morning and the afternoon,” Castle added. “If we don’t have it in the budget, you better be ready to volunteer.”

The council member isn’t in favor of the idea of the Norwalk Police Department being called in to work as crossing guards. Castle pointed out that police are paid out of the general fund.

“That’s insane,” he said. “It’s insane because you’re stealing from Peter to pay Paul.”

Not only did Castle say that funding crossing guards is an issue of volunteerism vs. taxation, it’s also “a question about the quality of life.”

“If we’re talking about crossing guards, protect the kids,” he added. “If there’s one thing you can count on from your local government, it better be the safety of your kids.”