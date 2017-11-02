Ohio CON laws making healthcare 'anti-competitive' or expensive?

“Basically it’s a certificate to compete,” Matthew Mitchell, economist at George Mason Universty. “The idea is if you want to open health care or open new beds you need to go before a body and ask for a permission slip basically. However, in the process, they don’t ask if you’re qualified, or about your qualifications, cleanliness, etc. ... It’s a peculiar type of situation; ‘Can you prove to us the community needs what you’re offering.’”

Mitchell said George Mason studies recently found this can sometimes create a large burden, not only on the hospital, but on patients then as well.

“It can take months and fees associated with it mean you can take on a CON consultant to help you navigate the process.”

The idea, he said is to create an “anti-competitive” spirit, originally encouraged by the government in the 1970s to prevent duplication of services in one area. However, Mitchell said it didn’t long before the bipartisan consensus was “this wasn’t meeting the goals they set.”

“It wasn’t limiting costs; it was raising costs and making hospitals less efficient,” he said. “The government actually repealed the CON laws and most states repealed their CON laws, mostly in the first couple years. A total of 15 states repealed. Ohio wasn’t one of them though.”

So while the decision is being weighed in the air, Mitchell said the 15 states that have dismissed the law have allowed some research to be conducted, helping local agencies and governments to know by facts if CON laws do help or hinder the health care system.

According to the research done by George Mason University, the outcomes favor those states without CON laws’ restrictions.

“The good news is we have pretty good health care outcomes. The difference is, even a small difference is a large difference. It’s a change in relevance. If a small number of people are likely to have complications, then a small percentage is a big difference and it’s unlikely to be a result of coincidence.”

The states though that have seen an increase in health care without CON laws had time to build their system up, essentially needing those 15 years, Mitchell said, “to repair” the system, “for hospitals to build, quality to improve.”