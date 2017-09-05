Tkach unanimous choice to complete Beck's term

Seeing that the seat that Beck occupied for five-plus years was the exact same seat that Tkach had for his 10 years on council, Tkach said “it was a bit surreal.”

“Like nothing changed,” he added.

Elected for five terms, Tkach served on council from 2002 through 2012 and has lived in Norwalk for about 56 years. He will start next week and serve through the end of December.

“I’ve lived here since I got back from the service,” he said after Tuesday’s council session.

Norwalk High School teacher Chris Jackson was the other applicant to complete Beck’s term. Beck, an Independent, resigned his at-large council seat effective Aug. 22 because his family moved to Collins.

“I’m happy we have an experienced person to help us out,” Councilman Steve Schumm said. “We had two excellent candidates.”

On Tuesday, council passed a resolution thanking Beck for his service on council, his “commitment to the citizens of Norwalk,” his timely response to residents’ issues and “his selfless participation in numerous committees.”

Council member Samantha Wilhelm nominated Tkach, citing the need for experience as council is “heading into the budget season.” There were no further nominations and the vote for Tkach was unanimous. Several council members thanked and congratulated him after the meeting.

Also, Norwalk Mayor Rob Duncan announced that Sandy Weltlin will be the new assistance finance director effective today and will serve under new finance director Michelle Reeder. Weltlin was in utility billing for nearly two years.

“She is extremely well qualified. She has a master’s (degree),” Duncan said after the meeting.

The mayor swore in Reeder for her new position last week.

“I think she’s done well the first day-and-a-half. I think we’ll keep her,” Duncan told council with a chuckle.