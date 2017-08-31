logo

no avatar
New London Council

Controversies arise in zoning changes

By ELLEN SIMMONS • Updated Today at 4:36 PM

NEW LONDON — At Monday’s council meeting members passed on the first reading of an ordinance “rezoning various properties throughout the village.”

Controversies have arisen about some of the proposed changes to several areas of the zoning map. The solicitor said these have been submitted to the engineer and his recommendations will be given to council.

In other business: 

* Council learned the forced main sewer project between the parks continues, funding is being sought for improvements to East Street and the new police garage is ready for installation of the floor.

* Volunteers are needed to work the gates for the upcoming festival. Contact Gilbert Hardware or the village office for the more information.

Recommended for You