2 residents apply for vacant Norwalk city council seat

The dentist was in North Carolina when police notified him by phone Aug. 20 about the incident. Heidelberg said he was impressed with Officer Hayden Service’s professionalism, “calming presence” and being “mature beyond his years” in addition to the way Chief Dave Light trains all his officers.

Officer Tim Skinner assisted Heidelberg with completing reports and making sure the vehicle was OK.

“He made it real easy,” Heidelberg told Norwalk city council during Tuesday’s work session. “These guys were perfect.”

Council discussed a resolution honoring former Councilman Kelly Beck’s dedicated service to the city. He resigned effective Aug. 22 since he and his family have moved to Collins.

“Whereas Mr. Beck’s commitment to the citizens of Norwalk has been demonstrated by his selfless participation on numerous committees, his timely response to residents’ issues, his willingness to investigate concerns and his determination in finding solutions to the problems facing our city. … Mr. Beck’s positive attitude and tremendous involvement (have) been vital to the realization of many projects in the city,” according to the proposed resolution.

Beck, an Independent, served on council for slightly more than five years and was elected three times. Council members have told the Reflector they enjoyed serving with Beck and appreciated his common-sense approach to issues and the research he did.

Council has received two applications for Beck’s vacant, at-large seat — from Dwight Tkach, a former council member and local business owner, and Norwalk High School teacher Chris Jackson. Councilman Chris Castle suggested the clerk accept applications for one more week and see if there is more interest and Councilwoman Deb Lucal agreed.

Interested applicants have until the close of the business Friday to submit resumes with a cover letter, which should be addressed to Norwalk city council, 38 Whittlesey Ave.

After an 18-minute work session, council held a short, special regular meeting and passed a resolution which authorizes Norwalk Mayor Rob Duncan and fire Chief John Soisson to apply for a firefighter-related Bureau of Workers’ Compensation safety intervention grant. Norwalk’s portion of the grant would be $1,700.

The fire department is applying for the grant to purchase a $6,800 extractor and personal protective equipment, including hoods and high-grade gloves. The current extractor, which has been used since the 1990s, only holds one set of gear.

“It is a glorified washing machine,” Soisson told council. “Our extractor is over 20 years old.”

Also, Soisson notified council about another grant, a 2016 assistance to firefighters grant with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“We apply for it every year,” the chief said. “It’s a 10-percent match; it would be $3,400.”

The fire department is seeking a $34,000 grant to purchase new hoses. It’s unknown when the city would be notified if the grant was accepted. However, Soisson said he has heard from vendors “they’re coming back pretty quick.”