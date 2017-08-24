Council members respect Beck's common-sense approach, dedication to Norwalk

Beck resigned his elected position as an at-large councilman effective Tuesday.

“As most of you know, we have recently sold our home in Norwalk and will be moving out of the city limits,” he wrote in his resignation letter submitted to council during Tuesday’s meeting.

Beck, who didn’t attend Tuesday’s meeting, and his family are moving to Collins, where his family lives and his wife works. The 1989 Norwalk High School graduate lived in Norwalk for about 34 years.

“It has been an honor and privilege to have served the citizens of Norwalk over the past five-plus years as a member of city council. I appreciate the trust I was given while being elected to three terms,” Beck wrote in his resignation letter.

Council members individually told the Reflector they enjoyed serving with Beck and will miss him.

“I thought he was well researched and understood the issues,” said Chris Mushett, an at-large councilman who has declined to seek re-election in November.

“I’m going to miss serving with him,” added Mushett, who respected Beck’s feedback on various issues.

Norwalk Mayor Rob Duncan said he appreciated Beck’s insight and the work he did with the city planning and zoning commission.

“We didn’t always agree on everything, but I always appreciated his perspective,” the mayor added.

In March, Beck co-sponsored legislation with Councilman Chris Castle that would have meant Norwalk could have welcomed a medical marijuana processing facility. After much discussion by council and feedback — both pro and con — from the public, council passed it only to have Duncan veto the legislation. The mayor later denied grandstanding and said he made a spur-of-the-moment decision, but one that council members knew was a possibility.

“Kelly Beck has been one of the most approachable and down-to-earth council members I have had the pleasure of serving with,” said Castle, who represents the fourth ward.

President Steve Euton said he enjoyed serving with Beck “over the years.” Beck often served as president pro team in Euton’s absences from council meetings.

“I wish him well,” Euton said.

Deb Lucal, who represents the first ward, said Beck is “dedicated civil person” who is a hard worker and a good “family man.” She said if Beck didn’t the answer to something, he would seek a person who had the information.

“He was passionate about Norwalk, being raised and lived here,” Lucal added.

Dave Wallace, who represents the second ward, said he believes Beck’s experience on council was an asset.

“I always valued and respected Kelly’s opinions. I certainly would like to thank him for his service to Norwalk,” Wallace added.

“I enjoyed seeing Kelly every Tuesday night. I consider him a friend. I wish him luck with the next so-called chapter in his life,” he said.

Beck, in his resignation letter, thanked council members and city administrators “for all the hard work and dedication” they provide Norwalk and its citizens.

“It’s not easy to give your Tuesday nights for a job that is thankless most of the time. But that is not why we do it,” Beck wrote.

For many Tuesday nights, third-ward Councilwoman Samantha Wilhelm sat beside the late Bob Carleton, Beck’s predecessor on council.

“I’m really going to miss not sitting beside him (Beck) any longer,” Wilhelm said shortly after Tuesday’s meeting. “It was cool I sat beside Bob Carleton. He’s the big reason Kelly ran for council.”

Like Castle, Wilhelm said she appreciated Beck’s common-sense approach.

“I enjoyed his realism and pragmatism. What I like is his pride in Norwalk. We all know he will serve this community in other ways,” Wilhelm said.

Councilman Steve Schumm couldn’t be reached for comment.

Since Beck is an Independent, council has 30 days from Tuesday to nominate someone. Elton has said council “will solicit interest in the next week or so.” Resumes with a cover letter should be addressed to Norwalk city council, 38 Whittlesey Ave.