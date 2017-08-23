Huron County sale tax collection exceeds $1 million for first time

Auditor Roland Tkach released the new set of record-breaking numbers recently.

The latest figures reflect sales during May.

For the first time ever, Huron County’s portion of sales tax collected was more than $1 million for the month. That’s $150,000 more than the same month a year ago.

Tkach said the month was very unusual.

“We were significantly up over last year, but we're down 19 percent in car sales and down 7 percent in liquor sales compared to the same time period the year before,” he said. “But, out-of-state retailers who made sales to consumers in Huron County was up 217 percent. I’m doing some analysis of that because that’s really eye-catching.”

In May, Mom-and-Pop stores made up 29 percent of the total collected, while big-box stores accounted for 23 percent.

Vehicle sales were at 15 percent.

Tkach also assessed the current state of the county general fund through July.

“With 58 percent of the year gone through July, the general fund revenue is at 67 percent and spending is at 48 percent,” he said. “This is exactly where the county needs to be. We’re 9 percent over in revenue and 10 percent below in spending.”