County looks to move veterans services into JFS building

That was the topic of discussion Tuesday morning when HCDJFS Director Jill Nolan attended the Huron County commissioners’ meeting.

“We are talking about the veterans being out there,” Commissioner Joe Hintz said, referring to the JFS building on Shady Lane Drive.

Hintz said the commissioners need to know what divisions in HCDJFS can move and which ones can’t.

After much discussion, Nolan and the commissioners seemed to agree that the 7,214 square-foot space occupied by the Job Store and its partners might be the best area to share with the Huron County Veterans Commission. The Job Store and its partners have 14 staff members.

“I’d like to keep the Job Store in the building,” Nolan told the commissioners. “I wouldn’t want to go any smaller.”

Commissioner Terry Boose said veterans services is looking for 3,000 square feet of dedicated space, an entrance and parking. He added that security is a critical element for the agency, which is why the organization believes the HCDJFS building is a good fit. The veterans commission is located at 130 Shady Lane Drive and shares the same building as Senior Enrichment Services.

“If we need to separate (parts of JFS), we can put up walls,” said Boose, who doesn’t expect Senior Enrichment Services to move any time soon.

With enough money eventually, the commissioner said he wants to see the county construct an outbuilding in the rear of the JFS property to house various agency vehicles.

Children services, which includes 19 staff members, takes up about 4,288 square feet.

“It is a cramped size in children services,” Nolan said. “We don’t even have space for current staff. It’s crowded.”

There are 16 staff members in the child-support enforcement division of HCDJFS and covers about 5,120 square feet. Due to the confidential nature of what children services does and the federal money involved in child support, Nolan said it’s not feasible for veterans services to share their spaces and it would be easier to come into the Job Store area.

Family services support, which has 25 staff members, is in about 6,400 square feet of space. WIC also has several rooms nearby.

“The WIC contract is up in March,” Nolan said.

Also, the HCDJFS director said the agency will have to look at contracts with various JFS partners in order to make room for veterans services.

“The veterans are important to the county and we want to accommodate them,” Nolan added.

Boose said the goal is not to disrupt JFS contracts, but rather work around them. Hintz added that with the construction of a wall in the Job Store area, housing veterans services at JFS appears to be possible.

“It looks like it’s very do-able,” he added.