Local restaurants hit with multiple health-code violations

No violations

CHL Farms Angus Beef; 5187 Butler Road, Wakeman; June 2, standard inspection — No violations.

East of Chicago; 56 Main, Greenwich; June 5, standard inspection — No violations.

Mr. Pizza Head; 22 A Main St., Greenwich; June 5, standard inspection — No violations.

Bohemian Wrapsody; 5 E. Main St., Norwalk; June 6, standard and 30-day inspection — No violations.

Millstone Hills Golf Course; 2315 Euclid Road, New London; June 6, standard inspection — No violations.

Long Way Home Family Restaurant; 250 Castalia St. Suite F, Bellevue; June 7, standard inspection — No violations.

Mr. Pizza Head; 10 S. Main St., New London; June 8, standard inspection — No violations.

Pizza Wheel; 103 N. Buckeye St., Bellevue; June 8, standard inspection — No violations.

McDonald’s; 100 McDonald Drive, Bellevue; June 16, standard inspection — No violations.

Mulgrew’s Batter Dipped Corn; 1346 Fitchville River Road, Wakeman; June 19, standard inspection — No violations.

Mulgrew’s Ice Cream; 1346 Fitchville River Road, Wakeman; June 19, standard inspection — No violations.

Mulgrew’s Prime Rib; 1346 Fitchville River Road, Wakeman; June 19, standard inspection — No violations.

NRP - Becky’s Hotdogs; 1300 Ohio 18, Norwalk; June 23, standard inspection — No violations.

NRP - Norwalk Junction; 1300 Ohio 18, Norwalk; June 23, standard inspection — No violations.

NRP - Pitside Pizza; 1300 Ohio 18, Norwalk; June 23, standard inspection — No violations.

Dollar General; 1451 U.S. 224 W., Greenwich; June 26, standard inspection — No violations.

Indian Trail Campground; 1400 U.S. 250 S., New London; June 26, standard inspection — No violations.

Twist and Shout; 167 Sandusky St., Monroeville; June 26, standard inspection — No violations.

Bellevue Care Center; 1 Audrich Square, Bellevue; June 27, standard inspection — No violations.

Lyn Marie’s Coffee on Main, Ltd.; 2 N. Main St., Monroeville; June 27, standard inspection — No violations.

Violations

New London Dairy Bar; 1 Blake St., New London; June 6, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Refrigerated, ready-to-eat (RTE) time/temperature controlled for safety (TCS) foods held refrigerated for more than 24 hours were not properly date marked. Hot dogs and cheese had been opened and not date marked. Person in charge date marked TCS foods; Violation: Critical — Observed the presence of flies in facility. To prevent illness, the presence of insects, rodents, and other pests shall be controlled; Violation: Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are dirty. Observed grease build-up on components of popcorn machine.

New London Day Care Center; 58 E. Main St., New London; June 8, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Observed a package of bologna that was opened and not date marked. Bologna was date marked during inspection.

Berry’s Restaurant; 15 W. Main St., Norwalk; June 7, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Observed food in contact with an unclean surface or linens. Observed a container of beans stacked directly over a container of corn. The corn was in direct contact with the bottom of the container of beans; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected during inspection — Observed cut lettuce, blue cheese, and cole slaw that were not being held at the proper temperature in the prep cooler. TCS food shall be held at 135 degrees F or above, or at 41 degrees F or less. Person in charge discarded TCS foods that were out of temperature; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected during inspection — Observed cut iceberg lettuce that was not properly date marked. Person in charge date marked lettuce; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected during inspection — TCS food that had been date marked was not properly discarded when required. Observed baked potatoes (May 31), wild rice (May 31), pasta (May 30), and beef tips (May 31) that were not discarded seven days after preparation. Person in charge discarded unfit product; Violation: Critical — Observed a live roach in the food prep area of facility’s basement. The presence of insects, rodents, and other pests shall be controlled; Violation: Facility did not have one employee with supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service with level two certification in food protection; Violation: The test strips available for measuring sanitizer concentration are either too old or have been exposed to water damage and thus do not accurately measure sanitizer concentration. Provide accurate test strips; Violation: Repeat — Observed a build-up of dirt and debris on walls and floors around facility. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean, and cleaning shall be done during periods when the least amount of food is exposed; Violation: Observed multiple traps throughout facility with dead roaches and spiders. Dead or trapped birds, insects, rodents, and other pests shall be removed from control devices and the premises at a frequency that prevents their accumulation, decomposition or the attraction of pests.

Fontana’s Italian Eatery; 126 E. Main St., Bellevue; June 7, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Corrected curing inspection — Observed lettuce, sausage, and lasagna being held at 50 degrees F or above in the prep cooler. TCS food shall be held at 135 degrees F or above, or at 41 degrees F or less. Person in charge voluntarily threw items away; Violation: Repeat — Observed a black non-commercial grade microwave in kitchen. Once unit breaks down or is replaced, replace with commercial grade equipment; Violation: There is a significant build-up of dust and debris on the hood above the stove. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept clean; Violation: Observed the shelving units underneath the marinara sauce warmers to have a significant build-up of dirt, dust and debris. Clean the shelving units regularly; Violation: Observed the doorway of the reach-in Pepsi cooler to have a significant build-up of food debris and crumbs in the doorway. Clean Pepsi cooler, including the doorway tracks, regularly; Violation: Observed hand wash sink to be blocked, and employee stated they do not use that hand wash sink and that they use the prep sink next to it. The hand wash sink should not be blocked and should be used only for washing hands.

Jenny’s Amsden House Restaurant; 116 E. Main St., Bellevue; June 7, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected during inspection — Observed a french toast mix with eggs to be held above containers of RTE onions. French toast mix was moved to bottom shelf to prevent contamination; Violation: Critical — Observed mechanical dishwasher to reach a temperature of only 150 degrees F. Observed a detergent being used along with a rinsing aid that stated the dishes must be sanitized between 180-190 degrees F. Have dishwasher repaired or replaced. Until then, facility must use three-compartment sink to wash all dishes; Violation: Repeat — Observed a GE upright white freezer in basement that is not commercial grade. When unit breaks down or is replaced, replace with commercial grade equipment; Violation: Observed various containers being used within reach-in refrigerators that are not meant to be reused. Only use food grade container to store items; Violation: Observed various shelving units throughout the kitchen that need to be cleaned. The shelving above the prep cooler and the shelving by the three-compartment sink need to be cleaned; Violation: Observed white upright freezers downstairs to have a build-up of grime and dirt on the handles and doors. Clean these regularly; Violation: Corrected during inspection — Observed utensils in kitchen underneath slicer to be stored in a dirty container. Person in charge rewashed all items and cleaned container; Violation: Observed hand wash sink in kitchen and hand wash sink in customer bar area to not have a handwashing sign. Signs shall be provided.

American Legion Post 292; 185 N. Main St., New London; June 8, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Observed wash bucket in hand washing sink. Person in charge moved wash bucket; Violation: Facility did not have one employee with supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service with level two certification in food protection.

Bellevue Pizza House; 325 E. Center St., Bellevue; June 8, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Observed sausage and chicken being held in the prep cooler with no date mark; Violation: Observed a build-up of crumbs and debris on the floor. Sweep and mop floors to keep from a build-up of dust and food debris.

Eagles; 29 W. Fir St., New London; June 8, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Observed a hot dog in a hot holding unit that was 125 degrees F. Person in charge discarded hot dog; Violation: Facility did not have one employee with supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service with level two certification in food protection.

Greenwich Little League Concession; 45 Main St., Greenwich; June 8, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Observed hot dogs and shredded chicken that were above 41 degrees F in the fridge.Person in charge voluntarily discarded unfit food product; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected during inspection — Observed shredded chicken that did not bear a date mark; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Observed several flies in facility. I recommend hanging a fly trap where it will not be overhead food or food prep areas; Violation: Food employee(s) did not have their hair effectively restrained.

Greenwich Softball Concession; 45 Main St., Greenwich; June 8, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Observed shredded chicken in cold holding that was not properly date marked.

Hound Dog Hop; 195 Sandusky St., Plymouth; June 8, standard and 30-day inspection — Violation: Critical — Observed raw eggs stored on top of a container of cooked shredded chicken. Corrected at time of inspection; Violation: Observed that all TCS foods in the prep cooler were around 53 degrees F. Corrected at time of inspection. All TCS foods were thrown away except for some bacon and cheese that had been put into the unit within the past hour; Violation: Observed cooked shredded chicken in the front reach-in cooler that was date marked as prepared on May 18. This is three weeks ago today, and staff forgot about it. Observed opened hot dogs in the prep cooler that were not date marked. Corrected at time of inspection. Chicken was thrown away. All RTE foods must have a date mark once opened/cooked/prepared. Hot dogs were in prep cooler and thrown away because of temperature abuse; Violation: Observed that the prep cooler was maintaining a temperature of 50-53 degrees F. It must stay cold enough to keep food at 41 degrees F or below at all times. Owner said that it has a problem with leaking Freon and that he has had it serviced since opening, but it is still having problems. Observed that the walk-in cooler door is slightly tilted so that it is not able to close with a complete seal. Although this was not causing any issue at time of inspection, this could very easily cause the unit to heat above 41 degrees F. This should be fixed ASAP. Both of these repairs should be made ASAP. Foods must be kept out of the prep cooler until it is maintenanced and checked during a re-inspection.

New London Lanes; 136 W. Main St., New London; June 8, standard inspection — Violation: Facility did not have one employee with supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service with level two certification in food protection; Violation: Observed no supply of hand cleaning liquid, powder or bar soap at the handwashing sink. Supply this at handwashing sink.

Pean’s Pizza, Subs & Sudz; 44 S. Main St., Monroeville; June 8, standard and complaint inspection — Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Observed turkey subs being held on the hot holding buffet table to be at a temperature of 118 degrees F. Person in charge voluntarily threw items away.

Dollar General; 213 Sandusky St., Plymouth; June 12, standard inspection — Violation: Repeat — Observed seven severely dented cans on the shelves. Observed 10 cans that were beginning to rust around the seams. Corrected at time of inspection. All dented and rusted cans found were punctured and thrown away. Staff do check shelves daily for dented cans at closing. Please remind staff of how important their job really is!; Violation: Observed that the ice chest outside is leaking water droplets onto the ice packs below and refreezing on top. This could be a sign of hot air leaking into the unit. Observed that the middle door of the first right front milk reach-in cooler has a broken rubber seal that should be repaired to prevent an air leak that could affect food temperature. Thaw ice chest and determine if there is a leak. Replace door seal; Violation: Observed no covered receptacle in the shared bathroom. (Women’s bathroom is currently out of service.) Obtain a trash can with a lid for the bathroom. Inspector’s comments: Facility has one of the best baby food rotation systems i have seen. Temperatures are monitored three times daily. Thank you! We recommend every two to three hours, but certainly better than most! Keep up the good work!

J. J.’s Pizza Ltd.; 24 Sandusky St., Plymouth; June 12, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Observed one bag of lettuce that did not have a date mark. Observed two footlong subs that were date marked as made on June 5 (eight days today). Observed about two oz. of sliced ham that was date marked as sliced on June 4 (nine days today). Corrected at time of inspection. All foods past date mark were voluntarily thrown away. In general, facility does a good job date marking foods. Inspector’s comments: Mop sink has been installed! Air gap has been installed in middle compartment of the three-compartment sink so that it can be used for washing vegetables. Thank you!

Plymouth Pool; Mary Fate Park Drive, Plymouth; June 12, standard inspection — Violation: Observed that handwashing sink did not reach 100 degrees F. Employee was already aware of the problem which she said started yesterday and will call the regular man to fix the water heater.

East of Chicago; 318 W. Walton Ave., Willard; June 21, standard and complaint inspection — Violation: Critical — Repeat — Observed lettuce, tomatoes, meatballs, and sour cream were not being kept at 41 degrees F or below in the prep coolers. Observed pizzas on the buffet line were a few degrees below 135 degrees F, but are only kept for a total of four hours on the buffet. Corrected at time of inspection. All foods found out of temperature were thrown away as they did not have time to worry about cooling down product before dinner rush. Operator was compliant; Violation: Critical — Container on the food scale used to measure mozzarella cheese for pizzas is cleaned daily. Observed that the can opener needs cleaning. Pop dispensers are cleaned once a week. Corrected at time of inspection. Because cheese is TCS but food contact surface of the bowl is kept out of temperature control, it must be washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every four hours. Can opener should be cleaned daily. Pop dispensers should be cleaned daily. Items were put to clean during inspection; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Observed the bracket holding the food prep sink drainage pipe above the level of the catch funnel is broken, allowing the drain pipe to hang below the flood level rim of the funnel. This is an air break instead of an air gap and would potentially allow wastewater backup to contact the drainage pipe and grow into the sink basin; Violation: Observed the tops of prep cooler was not keeping temperature because the prep cooler lid was not kept down as it was blocked by bottles of sub dressing. Observed all prep coolers have broken brackets on lids that prevent them from being easily opened and closed. Bottles of dressing (non TCS) were moved out of the cooler and stored next to it so that cooler lid could be closed for intended cooling action. TCS condiment bottles will be kept in the bottom of the unit. Multiple solutions have been sought to fix the cooler brackets, unsuccessfully. We will work to determine the best solution. Until this time, cooler lids should be kept closed as much as possible.

NRP - Summit Raceway; 1300 Ohio 18, Norwalk; June 23, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected during inspection — During inspection, uncooked pizzas were being kept at room temperature before orders were placed. In addition, salsa, lettuce and tomatoes were observed at 55 degrees F being held over ice. Person in charge discarded unfit food products and ice was replenished to cold hold food; Violation: Observed no paper towels or hand drying device at the handwashing sink in the ice cream scooping area of facility; Violation: Observed no handwashing sign posted at handwashing sink used by employees in the ice cream scooping area.

Circle K; 221 W. Main St., Bellevue; June 26, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Observed turkey sandwiches, rib sandwiches and ham sandwiches being held in an open air cooler at 56 degrees F or above. Person in charge was made aware of the problem and voluntarily threw items away; Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Observed nacho cheese in hot holding unit to only reach 125 degrees F. Person in charge was alerted of problem. Cheese was thrown out due to person in charge having no knowledge of how long it had been out of temperature. Person in charge was made aware that the cheese needs to be held at 135 degrees F or above. Facility can warm cheese in unit as long as it allows the cheese to reach 135 degrees F.

Country Corner Market; 6 East Main St., North Fairfield; June 26, standard and complaint inspection — Violation: Repeat — The surfaces of cutting blocks or boards were severely scratched or scored and could not be effectively cleaned and sanitized. If this cannot be done, they should be discarded if they are not capable of being resurfaced; Violation: Repeat — Observed mildew in tracks of sliding doors of cooler. Wipe down surfaces of cold-holding equipment.

Dollar General; 100 E. Main St., New London; June 26, standard inspection — Violation: Did not observe a thermometer in reach-in cooler storing milk. A properly designed temperature measuring device as specified in this rule shall be located in the warmest part of a cooling unit or the coolest part of a food warming unit.

Gilbert’s Place; 130 E. Main St., Bellevue; June 26, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Observed quaternary ammonium chemical sanitizer buckets and sanitizer in a three-compartment sink to have a concentration of only 100 PPM. Person in charge replaced all buckets and three-compartment sink with new sanitizer, using strips to ensure that proper concentration is achieved. Sanitarian ensured that the concentration levels were between 200 and 400 PPM.

Greenwich Beverage Center; 15 W. Main St., Greenwich; June 26, standard inspection — Violation: No thermometer was observed in stand-alone cooler containing TCS foods. A properly designed temperature measuring device as specified in this rule shall be located in the warmest part of a cooling unit or the coolest part of a food warming unit.

Jenny’s Amsden House Restaurant; 116 E. Main St., Bellevue; June 26, follow-up inspection — Violation: Critical — Repeat — Observed mechanical dishwasher to reach a temperature of only 150 degrees F. Observed a detergent being used along with a rinsing aid that stated the dishes must be sanitized between 180-190 degrees F. The dishwasher is still not functioning properly. Person in charge is aware of the situation and will call health department once repair man comes in to fix the unit.

Eagles; 215 E. Main St., Bellevue; June 27, standard inspection —Violation: Critical — Repeat — The person in charge was unable to demonstrate proper knowledge of food safety and prevention. Various critical violations were observed throughout inspection; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected during inspection — Observed food items to be held between 49 and 51 degrees F. Person in charge voluntarily threw food items away. Keep items in cooler until reach-in refrigerator can be repaired; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected during inspection — Observed several meat items being held between 49 and 51 degrees F. Person in charge voluntarily threw meat items away; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected during inspection — Observed shredded chicken in microwave at 74 degrees F. Item had been in microwave since June 24. Person in charge threw item away; Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Observed reach-in cooler in kitchen to have an air temperature of 50 degrees F. Observed no note of pasteurization on box of eggs at time of inspection. Person in charge voluntarily threw item away; Violation: Critical — Observed vegetable slicer on back wall by three-compartment sink to have a significant build-up of dried food and debris. Clean slicer after every use and every four hours if still in use.

Cider Mill Carry Out; 785 W. Main St., Bellevue; June 28, standard inspection — Violation: Repeat — Observed a black, PD mini fridge in facility. Once equipment breaks down or is replaced, replace with commercial grade equipment.

Cold As Ice Slide Thru; 22 N. Main St., Monroeville; June 28, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Observed turkey patties, honey ham, and strawberry cheesecake being held past the date mark. Person in charge voluntarily thew items away.

Greenwich Little League Concession; 45 Main St., Greenwich; June 28, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected during inspection — Observed chili in fridge without a date mark. Person in charge date marked chili; Violation: Repeat — Food employee did not have hair effectively restrained. Person in charge advised hairnets had been ordered for food employees.

Greenwich Softball Concession; 45 Main St., Greenwich; June 28, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected during inspection — Observed approximately two pounds of chili that was not date marked. Person in charge discarded the chili; Violation: Food employees did not have their hair effectively restrained; Violation: Observed grease build-up on outside of popcorn kettle. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept clean; Violation: Observed a build-up of dirt and debris in facility. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean, and cleaning shall be done during periods when the least amount of food is exposed.

Hunter’s Brew; 27 Main St., Greenwich; June 28. standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Observed a box of garbage bags stored un hand washing sink. Person in charge moved the box of garbage bags.

Marco’s Pizza; 218 W. Main St., Bellevue; June 28, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Observed lettuce in sub cooler to be at a temperature of 45 degrees F. Item was placed in walk-in cooler to facilitate faster cooling; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected during inspection — Observed lettuce and meatballs in prep coolers to not have a date mark. Person in charge placed a date mark on the items; Violation: Critical — Observed prep area sink in back of facility to not have a proper air gap. Install air gap to prevent contamination; Violation: Repeat — The test kit for measuring the concentration of the sanitizer became water logged thus rendered ineffective. Person in charge stated that new test strips were being ordered; Violation: Pizza/sub prep cooler floors and doors need to be cleaned; Violation: Observed a build-up of dirt and debris. Floors throughout entire facility need to be swept and mopped.

Subway; 355 Milan Ave., Norwalk; June 29, standard and complaint inspection — Violation: The sanitizer in the third sink compartment was not being measured frequently enough as it was observed to be below 150 PPM at time of inspection. Test strips were also water logged and ineffective. Sanitarian reviewed regularly changing out the sanitizer in the third compartment with person in charge. New test strips were also brought out during inspection. Inspector’s comments: Complaint inspection was conducted concurrently; complaint that was received on June 26 is deemed frivolous.