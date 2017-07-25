logo

Medical Marijuana

Trustees taking steps to prohibit medical-marijuana facilities

Cary Ashby • Updated Yesterday at 10:56 PM
SHERMAN TOWNSHIP — The Sherman Township trustees could be prepared to prohibit medical-marijuana facilities, landfills and the manufacturing or sale of fireworks and gun powder in all zoning districts.

But first, the Huron County Planning Commission has to approve the resolution before it goes to the trustees. The planning commission meets at 1 p.m. Thursday.

If the resolution passes, the following uses would be prohibited in all zoning districts:

• Medical-marijuana cultivation, processing and retail dispensary facilities

• Landfills (privately or publicly owned)

• Manufacturing gun powder and/or black powder

• Manufacturing or the sale of fireworks and

• Junk yards and/or salvage yards.

“I’m not familiar with it. Nobody has come to me,” said Mike McCrann, Sherman Township zoning inspector.

Township trustee Ron Myers is taking a wait-and-see approach.

“No, I don’t know what we’re doing. We were going to talk about it at this (next) meeting,” he said.

When asked about the medical-marijuana issue, Myers said the trustees will need to seek feedback “from all the citizens around here” and he assumes “most of them will be against it pretty bad.”

