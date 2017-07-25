Trustees taking steps to prohibit medical-marijuana facilities

But first, the Huron County Planning Commission has to approve the resolution before it goes to the trustees. The planning commission meets at 1 p.m. Thursday.

If the resolution passes, the following uses would be prohibited in all zoning districts:

• Medical-marijuana cultivation, processing and retail dispensary facilities

• Landfills (privately or publicly owned)

• Manufacturing gun powder and/or black powder

• Manufacturing or the sale of fireworks and

• Junk yards and/or salvage yards.

“I’m not familiar with it. Nobody has come to me,” said Mike McCrann, Sherman Township zoning inspector.

Township trustee Ron Myers is taking a wait-and-see approach.

“No, I don’t know what we’re doing. We were going to talk about it at this (next) meeting,” he said.

When asked about the medical-marijuana issue, Myers said the trustees will need to seek feedback “from all the citizens around here” and he assumes “most of them will be against it pretty bad.”