Six in race for 4 at-large seats

Incumbents Steve Euton and Steve Schumm are seeking re-election, while Chris Mushett and Kelly Beck have decided not to run again.

Others seeking a spot on council are:

• Bryan Lamb.

• Erin Smetzer.

• Vince Thompson.

• Jordan Horowitz.

Ward council seats are set for two more years with Deb Lucal in Ward 1, David Wallace in Ward 2, Samantha Wilhelm in Ward 3 and Chris Castle in Ward 4.

Mushett and Beck talked previously to the Reflector about their decisions not to run.

“I actually decided before this term this was going to be it for me,” Mushett said. “In a way it’s hard to believe it’s been 16 years. Most of the time it doesn’t, some of the time it does.”

The one thing you can say about Mushett is he was dedicated to his job. Like clockwork, he always was there come Tuesday night.

“The only (meetings) I missed was when I was in the hospital or under doctor’s orders,” he said. “I made a commitment when I started and I was successful in doing that.”

Beck said he wants to devote more time to his family.

“When the voters decided to do four-year terms that it was for me,” he said. “We are going to move out of the city and this is a good time.”

Beck and his wife, Sarah, have three children who attend Western Reserve Local Schools. Sarah is a teacher there.

“We are actually moving to Collins,” Beck said. “We will be right next to her mom and dad and close to her sister. It will be good for all of us.

“I enjoyed it for the most part. I didn’t mind the time commitment but I wish we didn’t have to meet every Tuesday. My son in in the seventh grade and there are games every Tuesday. Next year it would be tough to get to his games.”

Filing deadling is Aug. 9.