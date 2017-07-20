County EMA boss resigns

Roblin, in his letter dated Monday to the Huron County commissioners, said July 28 would be his last day.

“Since being named the director, our office has implemented several major projects such as the CERT volunteer program, Everbridge mass notifications, Next-Gen capable 9-1-1 system and the county-wide computer-aided dispatching system (CAD) system. I am proud to say that each of these projects significantly enhance disaster response and recovery capabilities within Huron County,” he wrote.

Roblin’s letter doesn’t list a reason for his resignation and in a brief phone interview Thursday, he declined to elaborate or say if he had another job. The Reflector newsroom received a tip about his resignation Thursday.

“It has been a very rewarding experience serving my fellow residents over the past 11 years. Thank you very much for this wonderful opportunity,” Roblin wrote in his resignation letter.

Commissioner Terry Boose addressed Roblin’s departure and the future of the EMA director’s position on behalf of the other commissioners, Joe Hintz and Skip Wilde.

Boose said he was aware of Roblin’s resignation before the Reflector called him Thursday.

“We’ve had it a couple days,” Boose added.

When asked about a rumor that Roblin was pushed out, Boose said that’s “not true.”

“If Jason changes his mind … we’d be absolutely willing to talk to him. We are absolutely not forcing him out,” he said. “He has a wealth of knowledge and we in no way are pushing him.”

Also, Boose said the commissioners would be willing to talk to Roblin if he decided not to resign or simply wanted to discuss various issues.

The future of the EMA director’s position remains unclear. However, Boose said the position is quite important and the commissioners expect to hire an interim director.

“To put it all on Tina (Norton) is unfair,” Boose said, referring to the assistant director.

“We are discussing about what we need to do,” he added. “We obviously want to fill that position as soon as possible.”

Roblin joined the Huron County EMA in June 2006. He was selected as the director three years later upon the retirement of longtime director Bill Ommert.