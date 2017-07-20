Rep. Gibbs named Freedom Fighter by FreedomWorks

Gibbs, who represents the 7th District, which includes southern Huron County, is one of 56 members of the House of Representatives to receive the award. There are a total of 435 representatives in the House.

FreedomWorks is a conservative and libertarian advocacy group founded in 2004 and based in Washington.

“It is an honor to be recognized by FreedomWorks today,” Gibbs said. “Ronald Reagan once said ‘Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction,’ and he is right. We have to fight for and defend our God-given freedoms every day. I am proud to be a part of that fight and I thank FreedomWorks for being an advocate for personal liberty and limited government.”

According to FreedomWorks’ website, the organization promotes free markets and individual liberty. “We are over 6 million Americans who are passionate about promoting free markets and individual liberty,” group president Adam Brandon states in the “about us” section of the website. “Our members all share three common traits: a desire for less government, lower taxes, and more economic freedom.”

The group evolved from Citizens for a Sound Economy, which formed in 1984.

“These defenders of liberty get this award to thank them for their critical votes on legislation important to our activist community,” said Jason Pye, who serves as FreedomWorks vice president of legislative affairs. “This event allows us to thank them on behalf of our activists to thank these members and encourage them to keep fighting for limited government, lower taxes, and fewer unnecessary job-killing regulations.”