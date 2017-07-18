Council names Reeder new finance director

City council selected Michelle Reeder, the assistant finance director since 2011, to take the position effective Sept. 1. In early June, Diane Eschen announced her retirement after 45 years of working for the city.

Reeder has worked in the finance department since being hired in June 2005.

“I’m excited. I’ve had a great role model — big shoes to fill,” said Reeder, a lifelong Norwalk resident and 1996 St. Paul graduate.

Council members, Norwalk Mayor Rob Duncan and safety-service director Dan Wendt congratulated Reeder after the meeting. Council made the announcement of the selection after a nearly 15-minute executive session.

“Had we made any other decision we would have been morons,” Councilman Chris Castle said after the meeting.

“I think Mrs. Reeder’s educational background and experience make her the perfect fit for this position,” Councilman Steve Schumm added.

In the mayor’s report, Duncan said the Hope not Heroin event Saturday “was very touching,” especially given the support from people outside of the Norwalk community. He also said the event was able to send one woman on a flight to a recovery center and there is work being done for two more people struggling with addiction.

Duncan gave a shout-out to Boy Scout Troops 208 and 2018 for volunteering to clean up the Huron County Fairgrounds after the July 4 celebration and fireworks.

“It was a hot day, but they put in a lot of hard work,” the mayor told council.

In other action, Norwalk Public Works Director Josh Snyder said Milan Avenue between Main Street and “just past the (St. Paul) parking lot” was paved Tuesday. A top level of asphalt will need to be added once the entire section down to League Street is complete.

Also, the Jefferson Street lift station project is wrapping up. Snyder said the “below-the-ground” work is complete, neighbors will see a lot of clean-up, but electrical work and a generator still need to be tied into the system.

Crews striped the tennis and pickleball courts Tuesday at the Jaycee Park on Pleasant Street.