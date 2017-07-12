Norwalk won't place park & rec levy on ballot

Norwalk Mayor Rob Duncan said the levy is not a dead deal, but it just wasn’t the right time to put it on the ballot.

The only official action taken was transferring money from the police department’s training fund to help pay for a training session outside of the 300-mile limit.

Tacy Bond will travel to Orlando for some software training on the dispatch center. Her $500 registration fee was covered by a grant and the department will pick up the remaining $961 to cover travel, hotel and expenses.

It also was announced two new police officers will be sworn in at 8 a.m. July 20 which will get the department up to its 24-person status. Council recently approved the 24th officer, which will be filled, along with filling the spot left by Chris Hipp, who recently retired.

Council will meet in regular session at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.