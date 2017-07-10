From schools to ice cream, how Ohio's new budget affects you

As usual, it is packed full of policy changes affecting nearly every Ohioan in some way. This includes you, if you:

Worry about the plight of bouncy houses: Reduces the $105 annual fee for inspections of inflatable amusement rides and adds two members of the inflatable ride industry to the Advisory Council on Amusement Ride Safety.

Find Jell-O shots just won't do sometimes: Allows for the manufacture of alcoholic ice cream that is between 0.5 percent and 6 percent alcohol. Also charges a $1,000 fee for the new permit.

Think Ohio does too much testing: Eliminates the fourth- and sixth-grade state achievement tests for social studies.

Have a sick animal: Allows the state to order the destruction of an animal because of disease before it is appraised, rather than having to wait.

Are ready to start paying college tuition: Four-year universities can raise tuition by 6 percent, but only if they participate in a tuition guarantee program that sets that rate for a student's first four years. Two-year colleges can raise tuition by $10 per credit hour, but not until the 2018-19 school year.

Want to skirt oversight of public spending: Controlling Board approval is now needed when a statewide official spends, in the aggregate, more than $50,000 on advertising. This comes in response to state Treasurer Josh Mandel, who spent almost $2 million on ads featuring himself, but broke up the payments into less than $50,000 increments to avoid oversight.

Know a good, young overseas soccer player: Students from a foreign country who have F-1 visas and attend school in Ohio are allowed to participate in athletics.

Own a farm: A revised calculation for determining taxable farmland value means farmers will pay less property tax, while homeowners, particularly in rural areas, likely will pay more.

Buy fireworks: The competition will not improve. A moratorium on new fireworks manufacturers and wholesalers is extended to September 2018. Again.

Don't want to feel the burn: Prohibits a school district from requiring written authorization from a health-care provider to administer sunscreen to a student, but does allow a district to require parental permission.

Care for someone with a disability: Requires a county board to establish a waiting list if resources for home and community-based services are insufficient and requires the state to adopt rules for how people are added or removed from the list.

Don't care for those college fees: Authorizes the state chancellor to investigate all fees charged to students by universities and prohibit those fees determined not in the best interest of students. If rejected, a university can appeal to the state Controlling Board. Except for "non-instructional program fees," it generally prohibits institutions from increasing in-state undergraduate, general and other fees.

See dead people: Generally prohibits a person from failing to carry out the final disposition of a dead human body within 30 days after taking custody of it.

Oppose price fixing: Requires the Common Sense Initiative Office to review the actions of regulatory and licensing boards for antitrust implications.

Feel soybeans are underappreciated: Creates the Ohio Soybean Marketing Program.

Pay workers' compensation assessments: The budget director can take up to 2 percent of the BWC budget (and other funds, including the EPA, insurance and industrial commission) to help balance the budget.

Raise deer: Allows the state to assess civil penalties if captive deer propagators fail to get a license.

Love them apples: Exempts certain apple syrup and apple butter processors from governing standards and retail food establishment laws.

Worry about Ohio's opioid crisis: Earmarks $2 million for the state crime lab, $1.5 million for local crime labs, and $3 million for new drug abuse response team grants.

Hate deadlines: Increases from 10 days to 30 days the time the state auditor has to review evidence of misconduct by a local official.

Play the slots: Eliminates the Joint Committee on Gaming and Wagering, which was designed to make recommendations relating to Ohio casino law.

Want your bed properly analyzed: No longer requires that the labs utilized by the superintendent of industrial compliance conduct tests of bedding and stuffed toys located in various sections of the state.

Want to party, small-town style: Decreases from 5,000 to 3,000 the minimum population needed to establish a community entertainment district, an area that includes various entertainment options and allows businesses to get state liquor licenses quickly and at reduced cost.

Cut hair: The state Board of Cosmetology and the state Barber Board are merged, starting in January. Allows the board to increase a variety of fees.

Fix teeth: Increases a variety of fees charged to dentists and dental hygienists for licenses, permits and certificates.

Like longer names: Renames the Office of Small Business to the Office of Small Business and Entrepreneurship.

Worry about the opioid crisis (2): Requires the development of a web site and mobile app to provide information regarding opioid addiction treatment services.

Want government help with innovation: Eliminates the Local Government Innovation Program. The Innovation Council has given out $38 million, mostly grants for local innovation and efficiency programs.

Frown on nepotism: Clarifies that a county commissioner's spouse or child cannot be employed by the county developmental disabilities board. Current law says "immediate family."

Have a gifted child: Requires the Department of Education to study the appropriate funding levels for gifted students and report findings in May 2018.

Have a special-needs student: Now allows parents to apply for the Jon Peterson Special Needs Scholarship Program year-round, similar to the Autism Scholarship.

Run a large e-school: Allows certain K-12 e-schools with more than 2,000 students to divide by grade levels into two or three separate schools.

Want some art in your STEM: Currently there are science, technology, engineering and mathematics schools, known as STEM. The budget allows for arts to be included, creating STEAM.

Have children in school: Requires that state data collection include victims of student violence that resulted in discipline.

Want more school info: Requires private schools to post on its website the student enrollment count and its policy for background checks of employees and volunteers.

Worry that lawmakers don't appreciate FFA: The budget states the General Assembly's finding that the Ohio FFA Association (formerly Future Farmers of America) is an integral part of instructional programs in career-technical agricultural education.

Enjoy obscure budget data: The state budget office must now report every six months information such as funds spending less than 50 percent of their appropriations and funds with more than 100 percent of their appropriation.

Like those nuts a little too much: Students can no longer possess betel nuts in schools. Apparently chewing the nut can create a buzz. The nuts are more commonly chewed in other parts of the world.

Want schools to get more input: Requires that each school district appoint a business advisory council that must meet at least quarterly.

Have a child eyeing college: Specifies that early college high school programs prioritize students who are underrepresented in higher education, economically disadvantaged, or have parents who did not earn a degree.

Want a fancier diploma: Attaches a new OhioMeansJobs-Readiness seal to high school diplomas and transcripts of students who satisfy certain work-readiness requirements.

Have a special-needs child: Decreases the required ratio of full-time staff for preschool special education classrooms. Current ratio is one full-time staffer for six full-day children. New ratio is one for every eight.

Want some early college credit: Sets higher standards for high school students who want to participate in College Credit Plus. Requires a student to either be "remediation-free" on a college entrance exam, or be close and still have a GPA of 3.0 or above.

Want to work for the Department of Education ... for free: Authorizes the department to use volunteers to accomplish any of its purposes. (The budget hands the department several new tasks to perform.)

Like school innovation: Eliminates Gov. John Kasich's Straight-A program, which awarded more than $300 million to local schools since 2014 for projects aimed at improving student achievement or saving money.

Plan to graduate from high school next year: Don't sweat those end-of-course exams. You can also graduate as long as you meet at least two additional qualifications that include showing up for school 93 percent of the time your senior year, having a 2.5 GPA your senior year, completing community service or a job credential, or scoring a 3 or higher on an AP course.

Party in the park: Revokes the license of a park or camp if the licensing entity gets notice of three or more nuisance activities over a six-month period.

Like the water rides: Subjects aquatic amusement rides to inspection and licensing.

Want more higher education options: Establishes a process for two-year institutions to offer specialized applied bachelor's degrees.

Want cheaper college textbooks: Requires universities to report annually on its efforts to reduce textbook costs. Also requires universities to adopt a textbook selection policy for faculty to follow.

Want information on high school graduates: Requires universities to report annually on the number of students that require remedial classes, the cost of remediation and the causes for it.

Teach at a university: Requires universities to review and update faculty tenure policies to ensure they promote excellence in instruction, research, service and/or commercialization.

Work for a university: Allows employees to donate unused paid leave to another employee to help handle a serious illness or care for a family member.

Want to transfer credit: Prohibits universities from refusing to accept college credit earned in Ohio in the past five years as a substitute for comparable coursework. Also requires that the state explore a plan to allow credits to transfer from a for-profit school to a state institution.

Come to Ohio to fish and hunt: Increases the fees for non-resident hunting and fishing licenses. For example, the hunting fee would go to $174 by 2020, from the current $124.

Don't think ignorance is bliss: Earmarks $5 million for Ohio State University to establish a Leadership Institute aimed at helping elected officials understand how government works and teaching civility.

Are on Medicaid: Ohio will seek a federal waiver requiring those on Medicaid expansion to be employed, unless they are over 55, in school, or have mental illness or drug addiction issues.

Work for a struggling university: Allows institutions to require mandatory furloughs of employees, including faculty, to achieve spending cuts when facing budget deficits.

Care about elder abuse: Expands the list of people required to report suspected abuse or exploitation of certain older adults, and requires county officials to notify law enforcement if the abuse has been criminally exploited.

Like high-minded talk: The Constitutional Modernization Commission, a group of lawmakers and others formed to recommend changes to the founding document, was abolished.

Really like wine: Allows retailers to offer a personal consumer a 10 percent discount per bottle of wine when sold as a case of 6 to 12 bottles.

Want eyesores eliminated: Generally makes it easier for the owner of a mobile-home park to remove an abandoned mobile home from the premises.

Worry about the opioid crisis (3): Creates a pilot program in Cuyahoga County to use open nursing home beds for drug treatment.

Have a forgetful doctor: Allows a doctor who fails to complete continuing medical education requirements to pay a $5,000 fine in lieu of state disciplinary action. However, still no fine for making you sit for an hour in the waiting room.

Care about mental health: Creates a medication-assisted treatment program in drug courts operating in a number of counties. Caps the total participants at 1,500, subject to available funding. Also sets up a pilot mental health court program in Franklin and Warren counties.

Love some elk: Defines elk as a game quadruped animal, meaning the state can regulate propagation, preservation and protection of it.

Worry about the opioid crisis (4): Redirects $35 million in local government funding to various drug-crisis initiatives, including helping cororners, addiction treatment and stabilization centers, and continuum of care services.

Live in Hilliard: Earmarks $250,000 for the Grener Property Recreational Facility in Hilliard.

Are a nurse: Eliminates the requirement that the executive director of the state Board of Nursing be a registered nurse with at least five years experience.

Plan to prescribe marijuana someday: Physicians no longer must tell patients that the benefits of marijuana outweigh the risks.

Are a pharmacist: Your license can be good for up to 24 months, instead of needing an annual renewal. However, the cost goes from $250 every two years, up from $97 per year. Also, no more pocket identification cards.

Plan to drive after drinking: Courts can order an offender to reimburse law enforcement for the cost of administering blood-alcohol tests.

Want pizza delivered by a robot cooler on wheels: Permits electric-powered "personal delivery devices" to use sidewalks. Requires them to yield the right-of-way to humans, which is good manners.

Are out on parole: The penalty for violating community control cannot exceed 90 days in prison for a fifth-degree felony and 180 days for a fourth-degree felony.

Are getting a driver's license: Driver's education courses must include the dangers of driving while taking drugs, prescription medication or alcohol.

Plan to commit crime in one of the 10 most populous counties: Requires that non-violent fifth degree felonies with a term of one year or less to be served in a county jail or community alternative sentencing.

Earn between $10,000 and $10,500: You get an income tax cut of about $78. The budget eliminates the bottom two income tax brackets, but those making less than $10,000 already pay no state income tax. Those making over $10,500 pay the same as they do now.

Are saving money for college or to help a disabled child: The maximum income tax deductions to state college and disability funds doubles to $4,000 starting in 2018.

Forgot to pay those taxes: A tax amnesty program will run from Jan. 1 to Feb. 15, including state and school district income taxes, among others.

File taxes in multiple cities: The state now allows businesses to file municipal income taxes with the state, which will charge cities 0.5 percent to process the returns before distributing the money.

