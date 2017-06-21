Council OKs $200,000 grant for splash pad

Council also passed another, related resolution authorizing the city to advance that same amount for the project. The grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources requires reimbursement. Ernsthausen has received a $50,000 donation from Help Me Grow that will go toward the project.

The 40-foot by 80-foot splash pad will be east of the zero-depth entry to the outside pool. A city crew performed preliminary utility work in May and will do some excavation work.

Also Tuesday, council approved an ordinance which will amend the existing drug-free work place policy. That means employees will need to notify their supervisors they are taking medication which has symptoms or side effects that affect their daily duties. Employees are obligated to share only the listed side effects.

Norwalk Public Works Director Josh Snyder provided council with updates on several construction projects Tuesday.

First, he said the Pleasant Street lift station project is “buttoning up” with the park phase. General service workers started installing anchors for the swing set and a webbed climbing feature.

“Parking places are striped. The pavilion is done,” Snyder said. “Grass is growing there, so that’s good.”

Two basketball hoops and the playground need to be installed at the park. Another element left to do is the striping and surfacing of the two pickle ball courts and one tennis court.

Snyder told council he expects “everything will be done there” in three weeks to a month.

Also, the city engineer provided an update on the Milan Avenue improvement project. Snyder said the last portion to be done is the northern end — St. Mary’s Street to League Street and storm-sewer work will continue for the next two weeks.

“Milan Avenue is really closed. There’s some traffic that thinks otherwise,” he said.

Snyder said the roads on the curve where Marshall Street meets Milan Avenue and the alley behind the St. Paul complex are completely gone.

Also, the Jefferson Street lift station project started Tuesday. A part of the street near Valley Park Drive is closed for staging and equipment storage.