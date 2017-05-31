Huron County and Tkach honored for excellence in financial reporting

The certificate of achievement for excellence in financial reporting was awarded to Huron County by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) for its comprehensive annual financial report (CAFR). The certificate is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

Tkach also was honored with an award of financial reporting achievement for being primarily responsible for preparing the award-winning CAFR.

The CAFR was judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program including demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the CAFR.

Tkach was honored to receive the award.

“It’s always enjoyable when the people who oversee what you do say you are doing a great job,” he said.

Tkach said the office strives for accuracy and values integrity.

“We try to be the best we can be because others depend on us,” he said.

Tkach has been county auditor since 2007. He served as county treasurer from 2001 to 2007.

Huron County’s CAFRs from 2009 to 2015 can be viewed by using the “forms” link at www.huroncountyauditor.org.