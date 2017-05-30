Council discusses fire station renewal levy, station bids

First up was the request to have the Huron County auditor’s office certify the current tax value and dollar amount of revenue that would be generated by a 0.9-mill renewal levy. The tax currently brings in a value from 1976 and is used to maintain the fire department.

“This is the first step in putting it on the ballot in November,” said Norwalk Law Director Stuart O’Hara, who also told council there would be a separate piece of legislation to decide to put the issue on the ballot.

“Traditionally we would put it up for five years. That’s the maximum length,” O’Hara added.

Also Tuesday, council discussed a resolution for the city to advertise and receive bids for the fire station construction project. This proposed legislation also would allow for authorizing a contract after bidding.

Norwalk Public Works Director Josh Snyder said the bids would be advertised for three weeks starting July 7 and be opened July 28. He estimated the total cost for the station is slightly less than $4.1 million.

Also discussed was a resolution authorizing the allocation and disbursement of a portion of Norwalk’s permissive highway tax funds — $265,000 — for the Milan Avenue improvement project. It started May 1 and is expected to end Nov. 1.

Snyder provided a brief update before the work session.

“The water main has been installed. The houses are getting tied into the new water main,” he said.

Most recently, crews handling the telephone lines, water and those from Ohio Edison and Columbia Gas have been at work.

“It’s all utilities up until now. Kinda priming the way for road work,” Snyder said.

Milan Avenue is closed to through traffic.

The resolutions will be on the agenda next week.