Council OKs borrowing $845,000 for fire station

“I really appreciate the council’s support,” Norwalk Fire Chief John Soisson said after the nearly 13-minute meeting.

Council unanimously passed the resolution and without any discussion.

Norwalk Mayor Rob Duncan didn’t attend the meeting, but about six on-duty and off-duty firefighters were there.

In a previous letter to the editor, Duncan explained the reasons for the shortfall. The mayor said the city had been “operating off a 2015 recommendation from an outside design professional who projected our costs to be $175 per square foot,” only for the city to realize later that “the costs of the new fire station will be closer to $275 per square foot.”

Soisson said the $845,000 will make up the shortfall between the $3.5 million which was approved by voters so the city has enough money to go to bid. The chief hopes to go to bid July 7 and open them July 28.

“We’re working really hard on construction documents,” Soisson said. “We are working diligently.”

The $845,000 in bond-anticipation notes (BANs) will be repaid through appropriations from the general capital improvement fund. BANs are short-term, interest-bearing securities.

There will be no council meeting next week. A work session will be held May 30.