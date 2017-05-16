City uses more than $4,000 in Narcan in April

Ludban gave an update on the department’s fight against “the effects of drugs” at Monday night’s council meeting, saying officers had to use $4,340 worth of Narcan on patients who have overdosed on opioids.

He told council the police used 62 doses in the past month alone, with an average of six doses per patient needed to revive them.

“That’s a lot when you consider that one dose was originally said to be what was needed to bring them back (from an overdose),” Ludban said. “They have had to use as many as a dozen doses on one patient.”

As drug users take more drugs and in higher or more potent amounts, more Narcan is needed to bring them back, Ludban said, adding there are no negative side effects to too much Narcan.

Ludban said each dose has a purchase value of $70, but that the city doesn’t pay for the medication.

“Mercy (Health Willard Hospital) supplies that,” he said. “They’ve been very generous.”

Ludban added that reimbursement for squad calls are not typical and the city receives “roughly 2/3 the difference between what we bill and what we actually receive. That's just part of the public service.”

In other business, the council:

* Reminded citizens the community garage sale is this weekend.

* Accepted its 37th consecutive Tree City award.

* Accepted $600 in donations to go toward the community event Bike Rodeo awards.